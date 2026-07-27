POLITRACK Poll Puts Julius Bitok Ahead in UDA Race for Uasin Gishu Governor

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 27 – Principal Secretary Julius Bitok has emerged as the frontrunner in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) race for the Uasin Gishu governorship, according to a new POLITRACK Africa opinion poll.

The survey shows Bitok commanding 39.5 percent support among UDA supporters, placing him well ahead of incumbent Governor Jonathan Bii, who garnered 28.6 percent.

Businessman Zedekiah Buzeki ranked third with 17.8 percent, while other potential contenders shared the remaining support.

The poll suggests Bitok currently enjoys a 10.9 percentage-point lead over the incumbent in what is shaping up to be a competitive contest ahead of the party’s nominations for the 2027 General Election.

The findings point to growing competition within UDA in one of the party’s key political strongholds, with attention now turning to whether the incumbent governor can narrow the gap before nominations.

If sustained, the poll positions Bitok as the candidate to beat in the race for the UDA ticket, although the outcome will ultimately depend on the party nomination process and campaigning in the months ahead.