KPC Foundation Graduates 20 Community Fire Marshals to Boost Fire Safety in Mukuru Viwandani

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 27 – The KPC Foundation, in partnership with the Morendat Institute of Oil and Gas (MIOG), has graduated 20 community members from Mukuru Viwandani after they successfully completed Advanced Firefighting Levels I and II training, boosting emergency response capacity in one of Nairobi’s most fire-prone informal settlements.

The graduation marks a significant milestone in the Foundation’s community safety programme aimed at equipping residents living near Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) facilities with the skills needed to respond effectively to fire emergencies and reduce the devastating impact of frequent fires.

The newly qualified fire marshals are part of a broader initiative that has already seen 165 community members receive basic firefighting training. Having completed advanced training, the graduates are now equipped with specialized skills to tackle different classes of fires, operate firefighting equipment and serve as community-based first responders during emergencies.

The training was delivered by the Morendat Institute of Oil and Gas (MIOG), Kenya Pipeline Company’s training and capacity-building institution specializing in oil and gas operations, emergency response, environmental management and leadership development.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony, MIOG National Polytechnic Director Dr. Nancy Kosgei said the programme was designed using the Competency-Based Education and Training (CBET) model to provide practical, industry-relevant skills.

She noted that beyond equipping participants with life-saving firefighting and emergency response skills, the programme also enhances their employability in sectors such as county fire services while opening opportunities in safety consultancy and entrepreneurship.

“The skills acquired will play a critical role in supporting communities to respond effectively to fire emergencies and other safety incidents,” she said.

KPC Foundation Trustee Gloria Khafafa said the initiative was informed by recurring concerns from residents over frequent fire outbreaks that often leave families homeless and businesses destroyed.

“In many informal settlements, a fire does not merely destroy structures. It destroys dreams. It wipes out businesses built over years of sacrifice and hard work and leaves families displaced and uncertain about the future.”

She added that the Foundation’s greatest investment is empowering communities with the knowledge and confidence to respond effectively during emergencies.

“At KPC Foundation, we believe our greatest investment is not in equipment alone; it is in people. When communities are equipped with knowledge, confidence, and the courage to act, they gain something invaluable: resilience.”

According to the Foundation, the Community Fire Marshal Programme was developed following engagements with communities neighboring KPC facilities, where residents consistently identified fire outbreaks as one of their biggest challenges.

The risks are compounded by narrow access roads and densely populated settlements that often prevent emergency responders from reaching affected areas in time, making locally trained first responders critical in the initial stages of firefighting.

To complement the training, the Foundation has also supplied firefighting equipment strategically positioned throughout Mukuru Viwandani to support rapid emergency response at the community level.

The fire safety programme is part of the KPC Foundation’s broader Clean Energy Transition Programme, which seeks to reduce fire risks by helping vulnerable households shift from charcoal and firewood to cleaner cooking solutions.

Through the initiative, the Foundation has been distributing LPG starter kits to households, promoting safer cooking practices, environmental conservation and improved public health.

Looking ahead, the KPC Foundation plans to roll out the Community Fire Marshal Programme to other communities neighboring Kenya Pipeline Company facilities, particularly those in informal settlements, as part of its commitment to building safer, more resilient communities across Kenya.