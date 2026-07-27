SGR Services at Risk as Rail Workers Threaten Industrial Action

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 27 – Railway workers have threatened to paralyse train services across the country, including the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), if Kenya Railways fails to address what they describe as years of poor pay, deteriorating working conditions and persistent labour grievances.

The Railway Allied Workers Union (RAWU) on Monday warned that its members are prepared to stage industrial action unless management moves swiftly to resolve the issues raised, raising the prospect of major disruptions to passenger and freight rail operations.

Union Secretary General Erick Tirop accused Kenya Railways Managing Director Philip Mainga of neglecting the welfare of employees while prioritising infrastructure development at the expense of the workforce that keeps the railway running.

He said railway employees continue to earn salaries that have failed to keep pace with the rising cost of living and are still subjected to an outdated remuneration structure that undermines their morale and productivity.

Tirop also alleged that workers’ rights have repeatedly been infringed and claimed that Mainga’s tenure as Managing Director expired in January, urging him to relinquish the office and pave the way for new leadership.

“The management and the government have concentrated on infrastructure development, but the welfare of the workforce, which is the backbone of these achievements, has been neglected. Sustainable growth of Kenya Railways cannot be achieved by investing in infrastructure while overlooking the welfare, motivation and dignity of employees who operate the system every day,” Tirop said.

RAWU Deputy Secretary General Judith Nafula said railway staff work around the clock to ensure uninterrupted train operations and deserve better pay that reflects the nature and importance of their responsibilities.

“We run train operations for 24 hours a day. The workers need to be remunerated accordingly. We are connecting nations and supporting economic growth, yet our workforce remains demoralised,” she said.

National Chairman Emmanuel Otieno cautioned that the union would not hesitate to escalate the dispute if management continued to ignore its demands, saying court action and a nationwide strike remain on the table.

“If these demands are met with the usual silence and arrogance from Kenya Railways management, workers will have no option but to seek legal remedies and unleash the full force of our collective power, including industrial action,” Otieno said.

The standoff emerges at a time when the government has stepped up enforcement of the newly gazetted minimum wage, with Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua warning that employers who fail to comply with the law will face inspections and possible sanctions.