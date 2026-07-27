Nzioka Waita to exit Tony Blair Institute for 2027 Machakos governor race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 27 – Former State House Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita has announced he will step down as Managing Director for Africa Advisory at the Tony Blair Institute (TBI) for Global Change to pursue the Machakos governorship in the 2027 General Election.

In a statement on Monday, Waita said he will leave the position at the end of September after nearly two years leading the institute’s Africa Advisory division, having been appointed in December 2024.

The announcement came shortly after accompanying former British Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair on a regional tour of Mozambique, Malawi, Rwanda, Ethiopia and Kenya.

“This hasn’t been an easy call to make,” Waita said.

“The reason for my transition is equally personal and deeply rooted in my long-standing commitment to public service. I intend to seek elective office in Kenya and will be pursuing a bid to become Governor of Machakos County in the 2027 General Election.”

Waita said he will remain associated with the institute as a part-time Strategic Advisor for Africa, mentoring his successor, Antoine Huss, while supporting relationships with governments, development partners and donors across the continent.

Second bid for Machakos

The announcement marks Waita’s second attempt at the Machakos governorship after losing the 2022 race to Wiper’s Wavinya Ndeti.

He resigned as Chief of Staff and Head of the Presidential Delivery Unit in February 2022 to contest the seat on a Chama Cha Uzalendo (CCU) ticket but finished behind Ndeti.

In recent months, Waita has stepped up political activities through his Masaku Mbee 2027 campaign, attending community forums and development meetings across the county.

A lawyer by training, Waita spent about 14 years at Safaricom before joining government in 2016 as the founding Head of the Presidential Delivery Unit.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed him Chief of Staff in 2018, a role he held until resigning in 2022 to enter elective politics.

Following the elections, he joined the Tony Blair Institute, where he has overseen advisory work supporting African governments on governance reforms, policy implementation and public service delivery.

His 2027 return Machakos gubernatorial race makes him among top challengers for incumbent Governor Wavinya Ndeti who is expected to seek a second and final term.