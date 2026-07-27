Balala howler blesses Sandhu with Magical Kenya Open ticket after dramatic playoff

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 27, 2026 – Muthaiga Golf Club’s Jay Sandhu produced nerves of steel to retain the NCBA Kenya Amateur Strokeplay Championship title after defeating Adel Balala in a dramatic three-hole playoff at the Royal Nairobi Golf Club on Sunday, sealing a coveted place in the 2027 Magical Kenya Open.

The duo finished regulation play tied at three-over-par 291 after four rounds, forcing a playoff over holes 10, 11 and 18 to determine the champion and the qualifier for the 2027 Magical Kenya Open through the championship.

The playoff, however, only told part of the story.

Balala, who opened the championship with a disappointing three-over-par 75 in the first round, mounted an impressive comeback over the next three days with rounds of 72, 69 and 75 to force his way into contention.

Entering the closing stretch of the final round, the Nyali Golf & Country Club golfer appeared destined for victory, having built a three-shot lead over the field.

Sandhu’s route to the title was markedly different.

The defending champion quietly stayed within striking distance throughout the week, posting rounds of 70, 77, 71 and 73.

Despite his consistency, the Muthaiga Golf Club golfer did not lead the championship at any stage during the four regulation rounds.

Instead, he relied on patience and experience to remain in contention while others occupied the summit of the leaderboard, until when it mattered most.

But the championship took a dramatic twist on the 72nd hole.

Needing only a composed finish to lift the title, Balala endured a costly collapse at the par-four 18th, carding a triple bogey to surrender his advantage and fall back into a tie with Sandhu at three-over-par.

Sandhu took control of the playoff immediately with a superb birdie on the par-four 10th while Balala made bogey, opening a two-shot advantage.

Both players carded pars on the 11th and the 18th as Sandhu emerged as the winner.

Speaking after his victory, Sandhu said:

“It’s an incredible feeling to defend this title, especially in such a competitive field. Adel played exceptionally well all week and pushed me right to the end. To win in a playoff and earn a place in the Magical Kenya Open again is such a delight. I’m grateful to NCBA, the Kenya Golf Union and everyone involved in making this championship possible.”

The win caps an extraordinary fortnight for the Muthaiga Golf Club golfer, who also claimed the NCBA Limuru Open and the Brackenhurst Trophy last weekend which cemented his position at the summit of the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) Order of Merit.

Home player Kamoza Longwe finished tied third on five-over-par 293 alongside John Kamaisi of Nakuru Golf Club, while Rwanda’s Hitayezu Jean D’Amour and Muthaiga’s Shashwat Harish shared fifth place on six-over-par 294.

The championship attracted a strong international field featuring golfers from Kenya, Zambia, India, Namibia, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, Burundi, Lebanon, Ethiopia, Ghana and China.

Kenya Golf Union Chairman, Brian Akun, said:

“This championship has once again demonstrated why it is one of the premier amateur events in the region. We welcomed golfers from across Africa and beyond, creating a truly competitive field that tested every aspect of the players’ game. The playoff between Jay Sandhu and Adel Balala was a fitting conclusion to four days of exceptional golf and a reminder that championships are won through resilience and composure under pressure.”

He added: “We are immensely grateful to NCBA for their continued investment in amateur golf, which has been instrumental in raising the standard of competition and providing our players with opportunities to compete at the highest level.”

The Kenya Swing Tournaments continue in the coming weekend with the Kenya Amateur Matchplay Championship from Thursday (July 30) to Sunday (August 2) at the Limuru Country Club.