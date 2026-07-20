Sandhu regains KAGC driving seat after superb final round win at NCBA Limuru Open

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 20, 2026 – Muthaiga Golf Club’s Jay Sandhu returned to the summit of the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) Order of Merit after producing a superb final-round performance to win the 2026 NCBA Limuru Open & Brackenhurst Trophy at Limuru Country Club on Sunday.

Sandhu fired a three-under-par 69 in the final round to finish on a tournament total of five-under-par 211, securing his third KAGC title of the season following earlier victories at the Windsor Classic and Muthaiga Open.

His winning round featured five birdies on the 2nd, 3rd, 6th, 9th and 15th holes, with his only dropped shots coming on the 1st and 11th as he pulled away from a strong international field to lift the title.

The victory earned Sandhu KES 130,000 from the tournament’s KES 700,000 prize purse and saw him reclaim top spot on the KAGC Order of Merit with 940 points, overtaking Nakuru Golf Club’s John Kamais, who now moves to second on 861 points.

Speaking after his victory, Sandhu said the win was particularly satisfying given the strength of the field and the importance of the Kenya Swing.

“I’m delighted to win the NCBA Limuru Open. It was one of the strongest fields we’ve had this season, so I’m proud of the way I stayed patient and executed my game plan over the three rounds. Starting the Kenya Swing with a victory is a huge confidence boost, and returning to the top of the Order of Merit motivates me even more as we head into the next two championships,” he said.

Muthaiga Golf Club’s Jay Sandhu attempts a bunker shot at the final round of the NCBA Limuru Open.

Windsor Golf Hotel & Country Club’s Elvis Muigua finished second after returning rounds of 74, 72 and 72 for a two-over-par total of 218, while Golf Park Golf Club’s Josphat Rono claimed third place on three-over-par 219 following rounds of 73, 74 and 72.

his year’s championship attracted a quality field of 96 golfers representing Kenya, Rwanda, Zambia, Namibia, Botswana, Burundi, Uganda, India, Ghana, China and Serbia, all competing for a share of the KES 700,000 prize purse alongside valuable World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) and KAGC Order of Merit points.

Kenya Golf Union Vice Chairman Jonathan Marucha praised the standard of competition and the continued growth of the amateur circuit.

“The NCBA Limuru Open has once again demonstrated the quality and depth of amateur golf in Kenya and the wider region. The level of competition this weekend was exceptional, and it is encouraging to see both experienced players and emerging talent competing at such a high standard,” he said.

Marucha added: “We appreciate NCBA’s continued commitment to the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship, which continues to provide golfers with quality competitive opportunities and a pathway to higher levels of the game. As we head to the remaining Kenya Swing events, we expect the race for the Order of Merit to become even more competitive.”

Attention now shifts to the Kenya Amateur Stroke Play Championship, the second event of the Kenya Swing, which tees off at Royal Nairobi Golf Club from July 23-26.

The Swing concludes with the Kenya Amateur Match Play Championship from July 30 to August 2 at Limuru Country Club.