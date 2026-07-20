Could Argentina face action after post-final trouble?

LONDON, England, July 20, 2026 – Argentina are likely to face a Fifa investigation following the ugly scenes at the end of the World Cup final.

Fifa had already begun the process of potential disciplinary action against Argentina when their players held a banner in support of their country’s claims to the Falkland Islands following the 2-1 semi-final win against England.

After the 1-0 defeat on Sunday, members of the Argentina team and backroom staff were involved in altercations with Spain players as they began to celebrate their World Cup success.

Any player or coach involved in the fracas at the MetLife Stadium could face suspensions, while the Argentine Football Association (AFA) may also be fined.

It was initially reported by Fifa that Argentina’s Leandro Paredes had been sent off by referee Slavko Vincic after he pushed Spain’s Eric Garcia by the throat.

Paredes’ red card was removed from the record shortly afterwards and there is now no evidence of any disciplinary action being taken at the time.

Argentina had already had one player dismissed, with Enzo Fernandez receiving a second yellow card in second-half stoppage time.

Fifa’s disciplinary committee will now await the official match reports before taking any action.

What happened after the World Cup final?

As the final whistle blew in New Jersey, a few Argentina players – including Lionel Messi – slumped to the turf.

Others stood there motionless as Spain’s players raced across the pitch in jubilation.

Rodri, who had been substituted in extra-time, ran over from the dugout to join his team-mates.

As the Manchester City midfielder went past Nahuel Molina, the Argentina defender appeared to punch Rodri on the arm or stomach.

This was the fuse which ignited the trouble.

Rodri confronted Molina, but it was the Argentina player who thrust forward in an aggressive manner.

Garcia ran over to back up his team-mate at which point Paredes got involved too, jabbing Garcia in the throat.

Unused substitute Gavi tried to intervene, only to be forced to the ground by Thiago Almada.

Paredes then pushed Gavi to the floor by putting his hand in the Spaniard’s face.

Argentina assistant coach Roberto Ayala then looked to be holding Garcia around the throat. He then appeared to strike Spain midfielder Dani Olmo.

“Paredes threw two or three haymakers into someone’s face. He went for them,” Alan Shearer said on BBC One’s coverage. “There is no place or space for that.

“We know how much it means to them and we know how much it hurts to lose, but there is a way to lose. Too many times we have seen that from Argentina. The reaction after the final whistle is terrible.”

Joe Hart added: “The game’s done, they can have absolutely no complaints about what happened today. Disgusting behaviour.”

But Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni, who had attempted to calm down the situation, appeared to play down the incidents in his post-match interview.

“We are gracious in victory, and we must be gracious in defeat,” he said. “Today, we are showing that we know how to lose.

“We lost the match, and we accept it, but that doesn’t mean we stop living or forget everything we did to get here.”

What action could Argentina face?

Fifa’s disciplinary committee has a number of options open to it.

It could look to issue three-match bans for violent conduct, but it is more likely to use its disciplinary code to give stronger charges.

Article 13 covers offensive behaviour and the principles of fair play.

The actions of the players and staff could be judged as “violating the basic rules of decent conduct” and “behaving in a way that brings the sport of football and/or Fifa into disrepute”.

The Fifa disciplinary committee takes into account “both aggravating and mitigating circumstances”, and it has the power to enforce the ban globally.

Fifa used this clause to charge then-Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales after kissing Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain’s Women’s World Cup final win against England.

Rubiales was banned from all football-related activities for three years in 2023 and lost an appeal to get it overturned.

Uruguay striker Luis Suarez was suspended from all football-related activity for four months for biting Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini at the 2014 World Cup.

It meant the Liverpool player missed the first nine games of the Premier League season.

It is unlikely that Paredes, Molina and Ayala will face bans as long as this.

The AFA, however, has faced issues with the behaviour of its players in recent years.

Argentina faced charges related to “offensive behaviour and violations of the principles of fair play” and “misconduct of players and officials” following the 2022 World Cup final.

The South Americans beat France on penalties but were criticised for the way they celebrated.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez made a lewd gesture with his Goalkeeper of the Tournament trophy, before being filmed in the dressing room mocking France star Kylian Mbappe.

Argentina were fined £18,300 and no action was taken against any player involved.

But Martinez was banned for two games in 2024 for ‘offensive behaviour’ in World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Colombia.

Martinez repeated his infamous celebration using a replica Copa America trophy following a 3-0 win over Chile. Four days later, he hit a camera with his gloves as a cameraman approached him on the pitch after a 2-1 defeat by Colombia.

At this World Cup, the AFA is already facing a probable fine for the banner held up after the England game.

Their players celebrated while holding a cloth which read “Las Malvinas son Argentinas”, which translates as “The Falklands are Argentine”.

In 2014, the AFA was fined £20,000 after its players held up a banner with the same message before a friendly against Slovenia.

It is possible that Fifa could issue bans to the players who were holding it: Tottenham’s Cristian Romero, former Spurs player Giovani Lo Celso and Manchester United’s Lisandro Martínez.

After Spain’s 2-1 Euro 2024 final win over England, their captain Alvaro Morata and team-mate Rodri were banned for one game by Uefa after they chanted “Gibraltar is Spanish” during their victory celebrations.

So when could Fifa make a decision on any potential charges?

After the 2022 World Cup final on 18 December, Fifa officially charged Argentina on 13 January but it took another month for a decision to be reached.

There will not be a resolution any time soon.