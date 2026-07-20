The G.O.A.T ‘slaughtered’ as Spain beat Argentina to win second World Cup title

NEW YORK, United States, July 20, 2026 – Ferran Torres scored in extra time as Spain beat Argentina 1-0 to win their second World Cup title in a one-sided final at the New York New Jersey Stadium in the United States on Sunday.

The Barcelona forward volleyed into the roof of the net in the second half of extra time, latching onto Nico Williams’ header back into the danger area.

It was a just reward for La Roja who had dominated the proceedings, especially in the second half in which the immediate former defending champions failed to get a shot on target.

Enzo Fernandez was rather, harshly sent off in the latter stages of regular time, after he was adjudged to have recklessly tackled Pau Cubarsi with his studs up.

The numerical disadvantage made the task harder for La Albiceleste whose dangerman, Lionel Messi, was kept quiet for a majority of the game.

Following Torres’ winner, the Argentines tried in vain to get back into the game but there wasn’t to be a repeat of their previous matches against Egypt and England in which they came back from behind to triumph.

Giuliani Simeone fired over the bar in the dying seconds of the game to sum up a frustrating afternoon for the South Americans as the European champions claimed their second world crown — following their first in South Africa in 2010.