Kenya Pipeline clinch historic volleyball league title after thrashing Kenya Prisons

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 19, 2026 – Kenya Pipeline were on Sunday crowned Division One women’s volleyball champions after thrashing Kenya Prisons in straight sets at the Kasarani Indoor Arena on Sunday evening.

The ultimate clash of the three-game series was bound to be a firecracker, with the overall score tied at 1-1.

In the end, Geoffrey Omondi’s charges successfully defended their title, winning 25–22, 25–23, 25–22 in a hardfought contest defined by composure, discipline and determination.

The wardresses had won 3-1 (25-23, 16-25, 27-25, 25-23) in the first game of the series on Friday before the oilers recovered on Saturday with a straight-sets victory (25-12, 25-21, 25-18).

Kenya Pipeline players celebrate a point against Kenya Prisons.

Kenya Pipeline’s Noel Murambi was crowned Most Valuable Player (MVP) as her teammates, Sharon Jepkogei (best libero), Marian Sokoiyo (best middle blocker), and Emmaculate Nekesa (best setter), also walked away with individual honours.

It was also not all gloom for the runners-up whose server, Lorine Chebet, was crowned the best in the league.