How serious injury turned into blessing for Kenyan steeplechase specialist

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 20, 2026 – When a debilitating injury put him out of action for close to two years, Leonard Bett did not wallow in his misery and drown in his tears.

Instead, he made the most of his situation, turning lemons into lemonade by studying website development.

The 3000m steeplechase specialist reveals that he undertook a six-month course in website development to preoccupy his mind, a decision that seems a masterstroke in hindsight.

“The injuries that I had I turned it into an advantage by studying for a website development course now I am a full-stack web developer as well as a steeplechase and active runner. I want to encourage my fellow athletes and sportsmen that when challenges come, find another thing to focus your mind on,” Bett said.

The 25-year-old says his latest calling has given him a new pair of eyes with which to look at the world of athletics, in a fresh perspective.

The newest addition to the world of web developers is already putting his skills to good use to help athletes maximise on their talents while avoiding injuries.

“This is also the buildup of what I will do maybe after my career (athletics). I also actually tried to build an application now mobile application that can predict injuries before happening. It’s called Athek and it’s under development,” Bett revealed.

He is working on the initiative with his Sports Techies Innovations Company and is hopeful that the product will launch in the market soon.

“I have my team at Sports Techies Innovations Company in Iten and we’re focusing to maybe collect the data when athletes are running and we make sure that they are running well. If they’re not, we give also say alternative through the application and AI model. Our system comprises of AI model software solution and also an hardware that’s pressure sensor that’s we are yet to launch it to the market,” Bett explained.

Back to track matters, the 2018 World Under 20 3000m steeplechase silver medalist is fit as a fiddle and is raring to put on the Team Kenya singlet once again.

He will be doing exactly that at this month’s Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

Two years out of competition, Bett says he is a man starved of medals and is not double-minded about his target at the Club Games.

“This is my comeback after a big injury in 2025 and also connected to one in 2024. So it’s been two years out of competition, out of training and now I am happy to be back and also to race again and represent Kenya,” he said.

As he boards the plane with his fellow countrymen this week, Bett will have already bet on himself to win big in Scotland.

After all, overcoming the mental anguish associated with a long-term injury is already a big win in itself — a testament that rough seas make the best sailors.