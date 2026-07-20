Kanbis defeat Swamis as SCLPS script highest run chase

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 20, 2026 – Kanbis A Team made it three wins from three with a convincing five-wicket win against Swamibapa A at their Eastleigh backyard.

Swamibapa won the toss and elected to bat first hitting 248 all out in 44 overs, but Kanbis knocked it off in just 34.3 overs, finishing on 249 for 5.

The result leaves Kanbis on 12 points and still with a game in hand over Ruaraka. More importantly, their net run rate of 2.423 is the best in the league, a sign of how ruthlessly they have taken their opportunities.

Middle order batsman Rakep Patel was the toast of a well-oiled Kanbis outfit smacking a 68-ball century made up of 11 boundaries and five sixes at a strike-rate of 148.35 with Keval Bhuva hitting 63 off 59 balls.

Swamibapa suffered a rapid collapse of their top order, until skipper Sachin Gill steadied the ship with a stunning 93 off 85 balls in the middle order, anchoring a crucial recovery to 248 all out in 44 overs.

Prasang Hirani (61 runs off 54 balls) had given his side a good platform to build on but as has been the case with his team of late, didn’t capitalise and the same old problem of middle order collapse left them with below par score at Eastleigh ground.

The skipper Sachin Gill said his team has not played collectively well hence the inconsistence in their performance but hope his side learns from this and bounces back.

The Super League produced four entertaining results over the weekend, with big runs, clinical chases and a long-awaited first win for SCLPS YL A reshaping the early season narrative.

SCLPS YL A scripted the highest run-chase of the season chasing down a mammoth total of 353 runs scored by Stray Lions A.

Stray Lions won the toss and elected to bat first and their three overseas players Aaditya Srivastava (92 runs), Parth Chandan unbeaten 102 off 83 balls and Subham Jadhav 101 off 82 balls powered their side to a huge total of 353 runs for the loss of only 4 wickets in their allotted 50 overs.

In response, SCLPS YL A side unfazed by the scoreboard, chased down the total in only 43.3 overs with brilliant centuries from captain Niraj Patel (137 runs off 113 balls) and Hiren Kerai (142 runs off 131 balls).

This is the highest run chase in the recent past and will really boost SCLP side as they aim to build on this success.

It was a statement win in a match that produced four centuries, two from both sides. After three outings without victory, SCLPS YL A now sit on 6 points from 3 matches with 1 win, 1 draw and 1 loss.

The chase was powered by aggressive batting in the top order and will give the team huge belief heading into the middle phase of the season.

Stray Lions, despite posting 353, remain winless after 3 matches and sit 8th on the table with an NRR of minus 2.531.

Ruaraka A Team tightened their grip on top spot in the Nairobi County Cricket Association Super Division 50-Overs League after a dominant Week 4 performance, but Kanbis A kept the pressure on with another emphatic win to stay unbeaten.

Ruaraka won the toss and elected to bat first. Playing at Ngara Sports Club, league leaders Ruaraka A posted 256 for 6 in their 50 overs before bowling out hosts Ngara Sports Club A for 147 in 34.4 overs to secure a 109-run victory.

The win takes Ruaraka to a perfect 4 wins from 4 matches and 16 points, with a net run rate of 2.145.

Their batting depth was again on show, led by the in-form top and middle order that has carried them through the opening month.

With bat and ball both firing, the Nitish Hirani led Ruaraka A have set the benchmark and will head into Week 5 knowing a slip could let Kanbis back into the title conversation.

Ruaraka have a date with Swamibapa A next weekend, a match that could shape the log in week 5.

At Sir Ali Muslim Club Ground, Sir Ali Muslim Club A edged Sikh Union A by 2 wickets in a low-scoring thriller.

Sikh Union A were bowled out for 136 in 26.4 overs, and Sir Ali scraped home on 140 for 8 in 27.5 overs.

The Leaderboard So Far

After four weeks of brilliant displays, the batting charts are dominated by Ruaraka and Kanbis. Ruaraka’ s Satyalaksha Jain leads with 329 runs in 4 innings at an average of 82.25 and a strike rate of 140.60.

His teammate Omkar Ghule is right behind on 322 runs in 4 innings at 80.50 and a blistering 154.81 strike rate.

The pair have given Ruaraka flying starts in every game. Sikh Union’s Shubham Patel is third with 271 runs in 4 innings at an average of 67.75.

Kanbis’ Rakep Patel sits fourth with 256 runs in just 3 innings, and an astonishing average of 256.00 at 133.33 strike rate. He has been the calm head in Kanbis’ chases.

Hiren Kerai of SCLPS YL A is fifth with 241 runs in 3 innings at 80.33 and was central to their record chase on Sunday.

Stray Lions have three in the top 10 despite no wins: Parth Chandan 222, Shubham Jadhav 213, and Aaditya Srivastava 205.

Niraj Patel of SCLPS YL A has 202, and Sachin Gill of Swamibapa rounds out the top 10 with 192. Week 4 confirmed a two-horse race at the top.

Ruaraka have the points, Kanbis have the momentum and NRR.

For SCLPS YL A, the win could be the turning point. For Stray Lions and Gymkhana, time is running out to turn performances into points.

In Division One, legendary player Collins Obuya hit a magnificent double-century as Obuya Cricket Academy A crushed Sikh Union B by 233 runs in Division One action.

Like old wine, Collins tends to get better with age – even after calling it quits to his illustrious international career.

In other matches, Swamibapa B handed Kanbis B their first defeat of the season by winning the match by 40 runs at Jamhuri. SCLPS YL B, the defending champion for Division One continue with their unbeaten run defeating Wolves A by 86 runs.

Ruaraka B defeated Ngara B by 10 wickets while Nbi Gymkhana B swept aside Legends A by massive 142 runs.

DIVISION ONE RESULTS

Samaj B beat Wolves CC A by 86 runs

Ruaraka B defeated Ngara B by 10 wickets

Gymkhana B beat Legends A by 142 runs

Obuya A beat Sikh Union B by 233 runs



