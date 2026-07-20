Newcastle, Liverpool and England legend Keegan dies

LONDON, England, July 20, 2026 – Former England captain and manager Kevin Keegan has died at the age of 75, seven weeks after he revealed he had been diagnosed with stage four cancer, his family have confirmed.

One of English football’s most decorated players, Keegan enjoyed spells at Scunthorpe United, Liverpool, Hamburg, Southampton and Newcastle during an illustrious playing career.

He later went on to manage Newcastle, Fulham, England and Manchester City.

Keegan revealed he had stage four cancer in June, which is the most advanced stage of cancer and means the disease has spread to other parts of the body.

A statement on behalf of the Keegan family said he was “surrounded by his wife and daughters in his final moments”.

“Kevin, a double Ballon d’Or winner, was a much loved husband, father and grandfather,” it continued.

“The family would like to thank Kevin’s incredible medical team for all their support. This is a hugely difficult time and they are requesting space and privacy.”

Newcastle United paid tribute, describing Keegan as “one of the most iconic, influential and deeply loved figures in our club’s history”.

The club statement added: “Kevin was more than a legendary footballer and manager. He was the beating heart of Newcastle United for generations of supporters.

“Kevin’s impact will not be measured by appearances or results. It will live on in the memories he created with club and country, the dreams he inspired wherever he went, and the generations of supporters around the world who fell in love with football because of him.”

More to follow.