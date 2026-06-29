New Man City boss Maresca to pay compensation to Chelsea

LONDON, England, June 29, 2026 – Chelsea say that Enzo Maresca will pay them compensation now he has been confirmed as Manchester City‘s new head coach.

Maresca, 46, has signed a three-year deal and succeeds Pep Guardiola, who stepped down in May after 10 years in charge.

The appointment was held up by talks between Chelsea and City over a compensation package for the former Leicester City boss.

The Italian left Chelsea in January, following a run of one win in seven Premier League matches.

Chelsea‘s statement at the time suggested the decision was mutual, and that both Maresca and the board were in agreement that “a change gives the team the best chance of getting the season back on track”.

However, Maresca has now confirmed that he handed in his resignation at Stamford Bridge and acknowledged that it “opened a path” for him to join City.

In a statement, Chelsea, who described Maresca’s resignation as a “decision not to continue fulfilling his responsibilities”, said they have reached a confidential agreement with the Italian over compensation due to be paid to the club.