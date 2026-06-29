Armed Gang disrupts mediation Meeting on Nyamasaria-Mowlem Bus Park

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 29 – A stakeholders’ meeting convened by the County Government of Kisumu to discuss the operationalization of the Nyamasaria-Mowlem Satellite Bus Park ended in chaos on Sunday after armed individuals stormed the venue, vandalized property and robbed participants.

The meeting, held at the Kisumu Social Hall, was organized by the County Government through the City Department as part of the ongoing Court-Annexed Mediation Process aimed at resolving issues surrounding the satellite bus park.

The forum brought together representatives from the County Government, the County Security Team, Kisumu Bus Park Transport Company, Kisumu Tuk-Tuk Association, kiosk owners, hawkers, and members of the Mowlem and Nyamasaria communities.

According to the county government, the discussions were constructive and culminated in an agreement to establish a Joint Committee that will guide the operationalization of the satellite bus park.

However, shortly after the meeting concluded, a group of individuals armed with pangas, rungus and other crude weapons allegedly invaded the venue, destroying property and robbing several attendees of mobile phones, laptops and other personal belongings. Some students who had attended the meeting were among those reportedly robbed.

The county government said preliminary information and the circumstances surrounding the incident suggest that the attack specifically targeted Kisumu City Manager Abala Wanga and was intended to disrupt the ongoing mediation process.

The County Government of Kisumu condemned the violence, describing it as unacceptable and contrary to the spirit of dialogue that has characterized the mediation process.

It also commended City Inspectorate officers and the National Police Service for responding swiftly to the incident, saying their intervention prevented further harm and restored order.

“Violence can never and should never be an option, regardless of differing opinions or interests. This is not the Kisumu we envision,” the county government said in a statement.

The county has called on the National Police Service and other security agencies to conduct urgent investigations and ensure that those responsible for the attack—including anyone who planned, financed or incited it—are apprehended and prosecuted.

Despite the incident, the county government reaffirmed its commitment to the court-annexed mediation process, saying it remains focused on engaging all stakeholders peacefully to achieve lasting and lawful solutions for residents