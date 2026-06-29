Ruto, Sakaja Commission Ngong Road–Naivasha Road Flyover, Launch Sh2bn El Niño Drainage Plan

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29 – President William Ruto and Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson on Monday commissioned the Ngong Road–Naivasha Road Flyover, describing the project as a major milestone in transforming the capital’s transport network through the National Government–Nairobi County Cooperation Agreement.

The new flyover is expected to ease traffic congestion along one of Nairobi’s busiest transport corridors, significantly reducing travel time and improving mobility for thousands of motorists and commuters.

Speaking during the commissioning, President Ruto said the project is among the flagship developments being implemented under the cooperation agreement between the National and County governments, which has accelerated infrastructure development across Nairobi.

“This is exactly what we meant when we spoke about the Cooperation Agreementto bring together the two levels of government to fast-track development in the capital city,” said President Ruto.

The Head of State revealed that more than 200 kilometres of roads are currently under construction through the agreement and are expected to be completed within the year.

Governor Sakaja welcomed the progress, saying the partnership has unlocked unprecedented investment for Nairobi, including an additional KSh80 billion that is funding transformative projects across the city.

“Even as counties receive their equitable share, Nairobi has greatly benefited from the Cooperation Agreement. The additional KSh80 billion is accelerating critical projects, including roads, markets, street lighting, drainage and the regeneration of our city,” Sakaja said.

The Governor said Nairobi has already received KSh2 billion specifically to strengthen drainage infrastructure ahead of the anticipated El Niño rains, with works already underway across the city’s 85 wards.

“We have received KSh2 billion to address Nairobi’s drainage ahead of El Niño. The works are ongoing, and with development now devolved to every ward, it is only a matter of months before we significantly improve our drainage systems, roads and other critical infrastructure,” Sakaja said.

President Ruto affirmed that the funding forms part of a broader flood mitigation strategy aimed at permanently addressing Nairobi’s perennial flooding.

“The KSh2 billion will support a comprehensive drainage overhaul that complements the ongoing Nairobi Regeneration Programme. Our goal is to permanently address the flooding challenges that have affected the city for many years,” the President said.

Governor Sakaja thanked President Ruto for operationalising the Cooperation Agreement, saying it had delivered the level of collaboration envisioned when devolution was introduced more than a decade ago.

“These are developments Nairobi should have received many years ago. Although they have come over a decade later, I am proud to be the Governor under whose leadership this Cooperation Agreement is being fully implemented. I thank the President for recognising the need to unlock Nairobi’s full potential,” Sakaja said.

President Ruto also announced that the flyover near Serena Hotel is on course for completion before December this year.

He added that the ongoing installation and rehabilitation of up to 100,000 street lights across Nairobi will improve security, enhance the city’s appearance and stimulate economic activity.

“Through this Cooperation Agreement with Governor Sakaja, we are installing and rehabilitating nearly 100,000 street lights. Nairobi will never be the same again,” President Ruto said.

Other flagship projects being implemented under the KSh80 billion Cooperation Agreement include the construction of 20 modern markets, road construction and recarpeting across all 85 wards, the Nairobi River regeneration programme, end-to-end solid waste management reforms, sewer and sanitation upgrades, and expanded public lighting infrastructure aimed at transforming Nairobi into a modern, resilient and globally competitive capital.