Ramaphosa Warns Protesters Against Violence As African Nations Evacuate Citizens Ahead Of Anti-Migrant Demonstrations

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29-South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has issued a firm warning that any criminal conduct during planned nationwide protests against undocumented immigration will be met with the full force of the law, as several African governments move to evacuate thousands of their citizens amid fears of escalating xenophobic violence.

In a statement Monday ahead of the June 30 demonstrations, Ramaphosa acknowledged widespread public concerns over illegal immigration but stressed that peaceful protest must never descend into intimidation, vigilantism or violence.

“Those who intend to protest should do so peacefully, lawfully and with respect for the rights, dignity and safety of others. Where there is criminal conduct, those responsible will be held accountable, and the law will take its course,” the president said.

He added that while South Africans have legitimate concerns about undocumented immigration, border management, pressure on public services and criminal syndicates exploiting the country’s immigration system, those issues must be addressed through constitutional means.

“The right to protest is enshrined in our Constitution. But the right to protest and freedom of expression does not allow people to threaten or intimidate others, or to engage in acts of vandalism or violence,” Ramaphosa said.

The president strongly condemned attempts by private individuals or groups to enforce immigration laws, describing such actions as vigilantism that has no place in a constitutional democracy.

“The painful history of the pass laws reminds us why the authority to demand identification and enforce immigration laws belongs to government law-enforcement officers acting within the Constitution—not to private individuals,” he said.

Ramaphosa also cautioned against targeting foreign nationals living legally in South Africa, noting that many contribute significantly to the country’s economy and society.

“Some foreign nationals who live in South Africa are here lawfully. They work, study, raise families, invest in our economy and contribute positively to our society. They too are entitled to the protection of our laws and our Constitution,” he said.

His appeal comes as governments across Africa intensify efforts to protect their citizens ahead of the demonstrations.

Uganda announced that President Yoweri Museveni had directed the evacuation of Ugandan nationals from South Africa following months of escalating anti-migrant violence.

According to Uganda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, 746 Ugandans have already registered for evacuation, while Uganda Airlines is preparing government-funded charter flights to repatriate those wishing to return home.

The Ugandan government also confirmed that one of its nationals was killed during an attack in KwaZulu-Natal Province, with arrangements underway to repatriate the body.

Other African countries have launched similar operations. Malawi has reportedly processed more than 15,000 citizens seeking to leave South Africa, with thousands sheltering in temporary camps.

Zimbabwe has begun evacuations amid security concerns, while Nigeria has repatriated hundreds of its citizens on chartered flights. Ghana has also airlifted hundreds of nationals through OR Tambo International Airport, with Mozambique monitoring developments closely.

Despite the heightened tensions, Ramaphosa insisted South Africa remains committed to upholding the rule of law while pursuing reforms to strengthen border management, tighten immigration controls, improve the asylum and visa systems and combat corruption that has weakened enforcement.

He welcomed assurances from some protest organisers that demonstrations would remain peaceful, saying they would be held accountable for those commitments.

“No cause, no matter how legitimate, will be an excuse to shift responsibility for violent acts,” he said.

The president concluded by urging South Africans to reject division and uphold both national security and constitutional values.

“Throughout our history we have overcome difficult moments not through fear or division, but by choosing law over lawlessness, dialogue over confrontation and justice over vengeance. Let us once again choose that path. Let us protect both our borders and our Constitution, both our security and our humanity.”