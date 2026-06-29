Omtatah Says Recurring County Salary Delays Expose Systemic Failures

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29-Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has raised concerns over what he describes as a growing pattern of delayed salary payments across county governments.

The senator spoke in support of workers from the County Government of Kisumu who staged a peaceful picketing and demonstration on Monday to demand payment of their outstanding salaries.

He argued that the crisis extends far beyond Kisumu County and reflects deep-rooted failures in public financial management

“I stand in full solidarity with the workers of Kisumu County who have chosen the constitutional path of peaceful picketing to demand payment of their hard-earned salaries. No worker should have to demonstrate to receive wages they have already earned,” Omtatah said.

He stressed that paying employees on time is a legal obligation rather than an act of goodwill by employers.

“Paying salaries is a legal obligation, not an act of goodwill. We must also confront a deeper question. Why are so many county governments consistently unable to pay workers on time? This is no longer an isolated problem,” he said.

According to Omtatah, the recurring delays point to systemic weaknesses in public finance management, budgeting, prioritisation of expenditure, and accountability within county governments.

“It points to systemic failures in public finance management, budgeting, prioritization, and accountability. Addressing the root causes is the only lasting solution,” he added.

The senator called on the Kisumu County Government to resolve the salary dispute without further delay and urged the National Police Service to safeguard the workers’ constitutional right to peaceful assembly under Article 37 of the Constitution.

“The dignity of labour must be respected. Workers deserve justice, not excuses,” he said.

His remarks came after the County Government Workers Union (COGWU) formally notified Kisumu Central Police Station of plans to hold a peaceful demonstration over delayed salaries.

In a letter dated June 27, 2026, the union said workers would assemble at Uhuru Gardens, adjacent to the Governor’s Office, before marching through Court Road, Jomo Kenyatta Highway, Achieng Oneko Road and Awuor Otiende Road to the Huduma Centre Building.

The union said the demonstration was intended to demand the immediate payment of outstanding salaries owed to county employees and emphasized that the protest would remain peaceful and conducted within the law.