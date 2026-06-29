Two Arrested As Police Seize 114 Rolls Of Cannabis In Migori Crackdown

MIGORI, Kenya, Jun 29 — Two suspected drug traffickers have been arrested in Migori County after police intercepted them transporting more than 100 rolls of cannabis sativa concealed beneath oversized jackets during a targeted anti-narcotics operation.

The suspects, identified as 35-year-old Luke Okello and 28-year-old Steve Odero, were arrested by officers from Migori Police Station following an intelligence-led operation in the Namba area of Suna West Sub-County.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the operation was launched after officers received information about suspected drug trafficking activities in the area.

The two men were intercepted while riding a motorcycle along the Migori Road.

Police said the suspects had strapped the cannabis to their bodies beneath bulky jackets in an apparent attempt to avoid detection.

“But no amount of creative hiding could save them. Odero was caught with 37 rolls, while Okello had 77 rolls strapped to his frame,” DCI said.

The two were arrested at the scene and escorted to Migori Police Station, where they are being processed ahead of their arraignment in court.

The motorcycle believed to have been used to transport the narcotics, together with the recovered cannabis, has been seized as exhibits.

The arrests form part of ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies to disrupt drug trafficking networks operating within Migori County and its environs.