Safaricom to Introduce AI Features in My OneApp for Automated Payments

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 29 – Safaricom says it plans to integrate artificial intelligence into its My OneApp platform as part of efforts to automate financial tasks and transform the application into a predictive digital assistant for customers.

The telecommunications firm said the upcoming machine learning features will analyze customer spending patterns and usage behavior to anticipate user needs and simplify routine financial transactions.

Speaking during the Capital In The Morning show, Safaricom’s Head of Digital Commerce and Loyalty Services Peter Gichangi said the application will soon generate automated reminders for recurring utility payments while also recommending nearby merchants based on a customer’s location and transaction history.

The platform is also developing a digital directory that will enable users to identify businesses offering Lipa na M-Pesa services before physically visiting them.

The planned artificial intelligence integration forms part of Safaricom’s broader strategy to consolidate its digital ecosystem by replacing the standalone M-Pesa and MySafaricom applications with a single unified platform.

According to the company, My OneApp currently has 4.7 million registered users, including approximately 1.3 million daily active users.

Safaricom says the platform also incorporates enhanced security protocols requiring an active SIM card to be physically present on the user’s device before transactions can be completed.

The SIM-based verification system is intended to prevent unauthorized remote access and reduce fraud linked to social engineering attacks.

The rollout of the application initially faced technical challenges after an auto-update feature exposed the platform to users earlier than expected.

Customers had complained about authentication issues, missing historical information and the inability to access the application over Wi-Fi networks.

Safaricom says its engineering teams have since stabilized the system and restored several of the missing functions.

The company’s digital expansion comes as Safaricom reported strong financial performance for the fiscal year ending March 2026.

The telecommunications giant posted a net profit of Sh99.7 billion after total group revenue surpassed Sh414 billion.

Safaricom said its Kenyan operations remained the primary driver of growth, with M-Pesa generating Sh182.7 billion in revenue.

The strong domestic performance helped offset losses amounting to Sh21.2 billion linked to the company’s ongoing expansion and infrastructure investments in Ethiopia.