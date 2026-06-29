Suspect to Face Multiple Charges After Coast Crime Investigations

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 29 – A man arrested in Malindi over alleged involvement in a string of violent robberies is expected to face several criminal charges as police conclude investigations spanning Kilifi and Mombasa counties.

The suspect is accused of participating in a robbery with violence in Mombasa earlier this month and allegedly using a rental vehicle whose registration plates had been altered to avoid detection.

“The suspect utilized a calculated strategy to evade detection. He hired a silver Toyota Fielder, registration number KDQ 085R, from Malind town and altered the vehicle’s registration plates to KDS 223G in an attempt to mask its identity from security cameras and police checkpoints, ” DCI stated.

Detectives arrested him at a hideout in the Kwachocha area after weeks of investigations.

“Upon his arrest, detectives searched the suspect and seized a knife alongside a black handbag containing cannabis sativa,” The DCI reported.

The suspect is currently being held at Malindi Police Station while detectives complete cross-county inquiries.

Once investigations are finalized, prosecutors are expected to charge him with robbery with violence, possession of narcotics and tampering with motor vehicle identification marks.