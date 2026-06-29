Red-hot Kamais rules the green at Kabete Open, ascends to top of KAGC standings

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 29, 2026 – Nakuru Golf Club’s John Kamais claimed the NCBA Kabete Open title at the VetLab Sports Club on Sunday after producing a composed final-round performance to seal his second victory of the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) season.

Kamais carded a one-over-par 73 in the final round to finish on a three-over-par total of 219, following earlier rounds of 74 and 72.

His consistent display saw him remain in contention from the opening round and fend off a strong field of 130 golfers from across East Africa.

The victory follows his triumph at the NCBA Kiambu Open earlier this season and sees him rise to the top of the KAGC Order of Merit standings with 736 points after 13 events, overtaking Muthaiga Golf Club’s Jay Sandhu, who now moves to second on 630 points.

For his victory, Kamais received KES 115,600 from the tournament’s KES 500,000 prize purse.

Speaking after lifting the trophy, Kamais said:

“I’m delighted to win the NCBA Kabete Open. It’s one of the toughest tournaments on the KAGC calendar, so to come out on top against such a strong field is very satisfying. I stayed patient throughout the three rounds, trusted my game, and I’m happy it paid off. Going top of the Order of Merit gives me confidence heading into the next stretch of the season, but there’s still a lot of golf to be played.”

VetLab Sports Club’s Ebill Omollo finished second after closing with a one-over-par 73 for a tournament total of six-over-par 222.

The NCBA Coronation & Bendor Trophy champion, who was among the title contenders throughout the week, earned KES 69,400 for his runner-up finish.

Reflecting on his performance, Omollo said:

“It was a competitive tournament and I’m pleased with how I fought throughout the weekend. Of course, everyone comes here aiming to win, but finishing second keeps me in a good position as we head into the next events. I’ll take the positives from this week, keep working on my game, and look forward to the challenges ahead.”

Third place was shared by Jay Sandhu of Muthaiga Golf Club and VetLab’s Kushagra Sharma, who both finished on eight-over-par 224.

Sandhu posted rounds of 81, 71 and 72, while Sharma returned rounds of 74, 78 and 72. Each received KES 40,000.

Speaking after the championship, Kenya Golf Union Vice-Chairman Jonathan Marucha praised the quality of competition witnessed throughout the tournament and the continued growth of the KAGC circuit.

“The NCBA Kabete Open once again demonstrated the high standard of amateur golf we continue to witness on the KAGC circuit. The quality of competition has been exceptional, and it’s encouraging to see both established players and emerging talent consistently raising the level of the game.”

He added: “As we head into the Coast Open and the Kenya Swing, we expect the competition to become even more intense as players battle for valuable Order of Merit and World Amateur Golf Ranking points. We thank NCBA for its continued support, which has been instrumental in strengthening the amateur game and providing golfers with quality competitive opportunities throughout the season.”

Following the Kabete Open, the KAGC circuit now heads to Nyali Golf & Country Club for the NCBA Coast Open next weekend from July 3 to 5.

Attention will then shift to the highly anticipated Kenya Swing, beginning with the Limuru Open & Brackenhurst Trophy at Limuru Country Club from July 17 to 19, followed by the Kenya Amateur Stroke Play Championship at Royal Nairobi Golf Club from July 23 to 26, before concluding with the Kenya Amateur Match Play Championship from July 30 to August 2.

The Swing tournaments are expected to play a decisive role in the race for the KAGC title, with valuable World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) and Order of Merit points on offer as players battle for supremacy in the second half of the season.