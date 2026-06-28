Independence Day Comes Early! How the Leopards Re-wrote World Cup History!

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 28, 2026 – Kinshasa is officially shaking, and the Fimbu na Fimbu dance trains are stretching for miles!

The Democratic Republic of Congo does not officially mark its 66th Independence Day until Tuesday, June 30.

But thanks to an absolutely legendary, do-or-die 3-1 comeback victory over Uzbekistan, a proud nation has blown the doors off the calendar.

Millions of ecstatic fans have poured into the streets, launching a massive, non-stop, four-day mega festival that merges football history with national pride from right now straight through to Tuesday.

And honestly, they have every single reason to party.

The Grandsons of Lumumba have just hunted their way into the FIFA World Cup knockout phase (Round of 32) for the first time in history!

For a minute there, Congolese hearts were in mouths.

Just 10 minutes into the match, Uzbekistan struck a cruel opening blow, slotting home a goal that left the Leopards chasing ghosts for nearly an hour.

With their entire World Cup survival on the line, hope was starting to look like a luxury.

But you can never count out a Leopard on the hunt.

The epic revival ignited in the 68th minute when the unstoppable Yoanne Wissa forced a desperate penalty out of the Uzbek defense.

Stepping up to the spot with millions of eyes on him, Wissa casually sent the keeper the wrong way to blow the roof off the stadium.

With the wind firmly in their sails, Fiston Mayele decided it was his turn to make headlines.

In the 78th minute, Mayele intercepted the ball and pulled off an outrageously clever, world-class flick into the net to make it 2-1.

Finally, to put the ultimate exclamation point on a historic night, Wissa struck again in stoppage time, launching an absolute rocket from well outside the 18-yard box to seal Uzbekistan’s fate and send Congo into wonderland.

This tournament run has been a total thriller for the history books.

The Leopards kickstarted their campaign by holding powerhouse Portugal to a gritty 1-1 draw, courtesy of a spectacular, gravity-defying header from — you guessed it — Yoanne Wissa.

A frustrating, narrow 1-0 slip-up against Colombia in game two set up the final match against Uzbekistan as an absolute, must-win blockbuster.

The team responded like true champions. And just for a little extra bragging rights around the school corridors, Yoanne Wissa officially has more goals in this World Cup, so far, than Cristiano Ronaldo. Put some massive respect on his name!

Up Next!

Once the Independence Day hangovers finally clear, the DRC faces a mouth-watering, titanic knockout clash against heavyweights England.

The Leopards have officially found their roar, they’ve got an entire nation dancing behind them, and England better brace themselves, because this Round of 32 showdown is going to be absolute cinema!