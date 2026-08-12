Iron sharpens iron: Why Wahinya is excited by competition for places at KCB Rugby

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 12, 2026 – KCB Rugby fly half Brian Wahinya is relishing competition from new signings Nygel Amaitsa, Ben Kihiti and David Nyangige.

Wahinya says the competition will only make him better as they sharpen one another through regular feedback and teamwork.

“I wouldn’t say I feel threatened by the new arrivals. I have been here (at KCB) for a while so there’s no need for me to feel threatened. On the contrary, I am happy with their arrivals because it means competition for places, which can only make me better. We will be offering regular feedback to each other to help each other and pushing each other to become better,” the former Kenyatta University Blak Blad player said.

KCB Rugby’s Brian Wahinya scores a try against Nakuru RFC. PHOTO/KCB RUGBY

As one of the long serving members of the ‘Den,’ Wahinya says he is only too happy to help the newcomers bed in, showing them the ropes within the club.

“The first and most important thing is to make them feel welcome. As a playmaker, my work is to tell them what is expected of them. We just guide them through the system, to make them feel part of the family. Most of the new players, we know each other even before they come to KCB so it’s mostly about welcoming them to the club,” he said.

Wahinya joined the bankers in 2021 from Blak Blad, going on to play a pivotal role in the team’s successes in the five years he has donned the green and white of the Kenyan giants.

His trophy cabinet includes the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award from the 2023 National Sevens Circuit (NSC), which the bankers won, as well as 2022 and 2023 Impala Floodlit Tournament, and the 2025 NSC.

Wahinya has also become a mainstay of the national rugby 15s side, Simbas, featuring in a number of competitions, including Africa Cup, Rugby World Cup qualifiers and Elgon Cup among others.

His experience, besides playmaking skills, will be needed once again as the bankers chase glory at this weekend’s Kabeberi 7s at the RFUEA Grounds over the weekend.

Brian Wahinya (right) celebrates with Vincent Onyala in a past game. PHOTO/KCB RUGBY.

Andrew Amonde’s charges are eager to atone for their somewhat disappointing show at the Dala 7s – the second leg of the NSC – in Kisumu where they fell to Quins in the main cup quarters.

The loss meant that the bankers relinquished their Dala 7s crown, which arch-rivals Kabras Sugar were only too happy to lap up with a 17-5 win over Menengai Oilers in the final.

“We have no option…everyone knows what is at stake. Everyone is coming guns blazing even though other teams will come hard against us. Kabeberi has always been our hunting ground for the past four years and this weekend is our chance to extend our legacy,” Wahinya said.

Amid the grueling preps for the Kabeberi battle, Wahinya took time out to grace the unveiling of a Ksh 2.5 million sponsorship by HACO Industries towards Simbas at the company’s headquarters in Kasarani on Wednesday afternoon.

The St Mary’s Yala School alumnus praised the renewed sponsorship, describing it as a boost to players.

“It is a nice surprise because we thought that the 15s had been forgotten. For them to come on board to support shows a lot of trust and shows a good trajectory. If we can play as many games as possible and wins as well, I am sure more people will come on board,” he said.

He described himself as an avid user of Amara Skincare products, expressing excitement that the brand has supported a sport he loves.

The sponsorship, follows another one two years ago towards the team, worth Ksh 1.5 million.