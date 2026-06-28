Krop, Serem save Kenyan face on woeful night at Paris Diamond League

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 28, 2026 – Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Jacob Krop and his world championships counterpart, Edmund Serem were the only ones to make the podium on a disappointing night for Kenyans at the eighth leg of the Diamond League in Paris on Sunday.

Krop clocked a season’s best (SB) of 12:55.22 to finish second in the men’s 5000m, behind double Olympic bronze medalist Grant Fisher of the United States, who cruised to victory in 12:54.80.

Sweden’s Andreas Almgren came third in 12:55.38.

The result was a marked improvement for Krop who finished a disappointing 12th at his last race, at the Oslo Diamond League, where he clocked 13:01.51.

Meanwhile, Serem finished third in the men’s 3000m steeplechase, running 8:08.54 to claim the final place on the podium.

Germany’s Karl Bebendorf stopped the timer in a personal best (PB) of 8:05.55 to take top honour whereas Gemechu Godana of Ethiopia finished second in 8:05.86 — also a PB.

Other top Kenyans who were in action fell by the wayside as the competition proved too strong for them.

Commonwealth Games 100m champion Ferdinand Omanyala faltered once again, finishing sixth after timing 10.02, in a race won by American Trayvon Bromell who clocked a SB of 9.91.

Olympic champion Noah Lyles (9.92) and his predecessor, Italian Lamont Jacobs (9.96) finished in second and third respectively.

In the men’s 1500m, world bronze medalist Reynold Cheruiyot slumped to fifth, despite clocking a SB of 3:30.28.

Another Kenyan in the same event, Abel Kipsang, came in at 13th although he came away with SB of 3:33.52.