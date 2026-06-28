Why AFC Leopards boss has given up on Kasarani land donated by former president Moi

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 28, 2026 – AFC Leopards chair Boniface Ambani has revealed that he was unsuccessful in securing a parcel of land at Kasarani that was allocated to the club to construct its own stadium.

Ambani said he tried to follow up on the issue with the Ministry of Lands to no avail.

“I went there with the secretary general to the Survey office to follow up on the issue. While documents show that the land does indeed exist, nobody is willing to show you where it exists exactly. I got tired of all the process and my perspective is that chances of us ever getting it are very slim,” he said.

The 20-acre piece of land was donated to Ingwe in 1992 by then president Daniel Arap Moi, as were their arch-rivals Gor Mahia.

Acquisition of the parcel of land proved painstaking though, the club struggling to negotiate their way around bureaucratic bottlenecks to realise their dream.

As is the case for K’Ogalo, vultures have swooped in in the form of landgrabbers, encroaching on the land and building their own structures.

Hence Ambani’s truthful verdict on Sunday concerning the issue.

The supremo called on Ingwe stakeholders to put their heads and resources together, secure another piece of land and build a home for the 12-time FKF Premier League champions.

“With all these brains we have here, I am sure we can come together and get our own piece of land that truly belongs to us. We do not need donations as was the case for the Kasarani land. We can have our own where we can build (a stadium)…even this meeting (AGM), we could be having it there,” the former Ingwe striker said.

He was addressing members during the annual general meeting (AGM) at the Nyayo Stadium basketball gymnasium on Sunday afternoon.

Owing to Kenya’s old age land problem, it is no surprise that Ingwe‘s parcel of land at Kasarani only exists on paper.

They will now have to chart a new path in their journey to finding and developing a permanent home for themselves.