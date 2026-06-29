Two Illegal Firearms Voluntarily Surrendered in Narok As Disarmament Drive Gains Momentum

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29-Two illegal firearms and ammunition have been voluntarily surrendered by members of the public in Angata Barrikoi, Narok County, in what the National Police Service (NPS) has described as a significant boost to ongoing multi-agency security operations in the area.

The weapons were handed over on Sunday as part of an ongoing disarmament effort aimed at removing illegal firearms from communities and enhancing public safety.

According to the NPS, the voluntary surrender reflects growing cooperation between residents and security agencies in the fight against crime and insecurity.

Police said the recovery of the firearms marks another milestone in efforts to restore peace in the region.

“The recovery of the firearms contributes significantly to reducing the threat posed by illegal weapons, preventing their potential use in criminal activities, and fostering a safer environment for residents to pursue their daily socio-economic activities without fear,” NPS said.

The NPS urged individuals still in possession of illegal firearms to surrender them to the nearest police station, saying the ongoing disarmament exercise provides an opportunity for voluntary compliance.

Authorities reaffirmed their commitment to sustaining multi-agency security operations and strengthening collaboration with communities to ensure lasting peace and security in Narok County.