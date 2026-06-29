KenGen targets 5,500MW Renewable Energy Pipeline as it Launches Inaugural Sustainability Report

NAIROBI Kenya Jun 29 – Kenya Electricity Generating Company, (KenGen), has strategically recalibrated its long-term growth ambitions, expanding its renewable energy development pipeline to 5,500MW from the 1,500MW target set under its 10-year G2G 2034 Corporate Strategy, following significant changes in the operating environment and emerging investment opportunities.

The announcement was made today during the launch of the Company’s inaugural Sustainability Report, which documents KenGen’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance for the 2024/25 financial year while outlining the Company’s enhanced vision for accelerating Kenya’s clean energy transition.

The strategic recalibration reflects new sources including planned 2GW from nuclear, over 700MW from hydro, increased geothermal resource opportunities, evolving national energy priorities, growing investor confidence in renewable energy and rising regional demand for clean power, positioning KenGen to play an even greater role in Kenya’s ambition of becoming a regional green energy hub.

While making his remarks during the launch, State Department for Energy PS. Alex Wachira commended KenGen for developing an ecosystem where investors can access competitively priced renewable energy, geothermal steam, serviced industrial land and the infrastructure needed to establish sustainable industries.

“This is a practical demonstration of how energy can move beyond powering homes to powering factories, creating jobs, attracting investment and strengthening Kenya’s manufacturing base,” said Mr. Wachira adding, “for investors seeking a competitive, low-carbon destination to establish or expand their operations, Kenya is ready and Olkaria tells that story better than words ever could.”

The Energy PS went on to say that Government will continue to provide the policy direction and creating an enabling environment for investment working together with other stakeholders.

“Our State Corporations will continue delivering strategic infrastructure, the private sector will continue driving innovation and investment, while our development partners remain valued partners in this journey,” he said.

Speaking during the launch at Karura Forest in Nairobi, KenGen Managing Director Peter Njenga said the Sustainability Report captures a defining moment in the Company’s evolution.

“Our inaugural Sustainability Report is more than a record of our ESG performance; it reflects a company that is responding decisively to a changing energy landscape. As opportunities have expanded, so too has our ambition. We have strategically recalibrated our long-term growth trajectory from 1,500MW to a 5,500MW

renewable energy development pipeline, reaffirming our commitment to powering Kenya’s sustainable economic transformation,” said Njenga.

He said the report institutionalizes KenGen’s long-standing commitment to sustainability while providing stakeholders, including Government, investors, communities and development partners, with a transparent framework for measuring progress and creating shared value.

Principal Secretary for Environment and Climate Change Festus Ng’eno, welcomed both the Sustainability Report and KenGen’s expanded renewable energy ambition, saying they demonstrate the Company’s leadership in supporting Kenya’s climate commitments.

“Kenya’s transition to a low-carbon economy requires institutions that continuously adapt to emerging opportunities while remaining accountable for their environmental and social impact. KenGen’s Sustainability Report, coupled with its expanded renewable energy ambitions, demonstrates the kind of corporate leadership needed to deliver our national climate and development goals,” said Ng’eno.

The report highlights strong sustainability performance across the Company’s operations during the reporting period. KenGen maintained a renewable energy dispatch rate of 94.4 percent while generating 6.9 million carbon credits. The Company’s carbon intensity stood at 0.06089 tCO2e per MWh, placing it among Africa’s lowest-emitting electricity generators.

On environmental stewardship, KenGen grew 887,220 tree seedlings during the year, surpassing its annual target by seven percent, while restoring 850 hectares of degraded land across its operational areas. The Company has planted more than four million trees to date and aims to plant nine million by 2034.

The report also highlights KenGen’s social impact, with 237 students benefiting from scholarships through the KenGen Foundation, more than 42,300 households gaining access to clean water, and local suppliers receiving 69 percent of procurement opportunities valued at Ksh10.01 billion.

The Sustainability Report further records exemplary governance performance, with the Company attaining a 100 percent score in governance and transparency assessments across complaints resolution and access to information indicators.

Prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, the UN Global Compact principles and the Nairobi Securities Exchange ESG Disclosure Guidelines, the report establishes a baseline for annual sustainability reporting while reinforcing KenGen’s commitment to responsible business, transparency and long-term value creation.

The Company reaffirmed its commitment to delivering affordable, reliable and clean electricity while supporting Kenya’s development aspirations and strengthening its position as the region’s leading renewable energy producer.