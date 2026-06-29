Ex-Harambee Stars skipper Wanyama predicts surprise World Cup results as tourney enters Round of 32

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 29, 2026 – Former Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama is praying for an African team to win the ongoing Fifa World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Wanyama believes Morocco and Ghana are in a strong position to land the Julet Rimes trophy, come July 17 at the MetLife Stadium (temporarily referred to New York New Jersey Stadium).

“That’s a tough one…I hope an African team wins it. I can’t say who will win it for certain but Morocco…or Ghana…or Algeria, they are still in it…or Cape Verde,” the former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder said.

As far as the golden boot is concerned, Wanyama bets on his former Spurs’ teammate Harry Kane to top the scoring charts, or French sensation Kylian Mbappe.

The Bayern Munich hitman boasts three goals in three games, three less than Argentine phenomenon Lionel Messi who currently leads the golden boot race.

On the other hand, Real Madrid’s Mbappe has found the back of the net four times, same as his Les Bleus teammate Ousmane Dembele, Norway’s Erling Haaland and his Los Blancos teammate Vinicious Junior.

Asked about the surprise package of the tournament, Wanyama was emphatic in his response.

“Cape Verde…” the former Celtic man replied.

The tournament’s tiniest nation face defending champions Argentina on Friday and a win would be so shocking as to cause cardiac arrests in certain cases — if at all Wanyama’s prediction comes true.

His other picks include Dembele for the player of the tournament as well as England’s Jordan Pickford for the golden glove.