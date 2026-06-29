Inquest Opened After Student Allegedly Shoots Himself Using Father’s Service Pistol In Homa Bay

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29 — A 17-year-old Form Four student at Maseno National School was found dead with a gunshot wound at Mawego National Polytechnic in Rachuonyo North, Homa Bay County, in an incident that police are treating as a suspected suicide.

According to a police incident report, the student’s body was discovered at around 4 a.m. on the basketball pitch within the Mawego National Polytechnic compound.

The deceased, had sustained a gunshot wound to the left side of the head, with the bullet exiting through the right side.

Police officers from Kendubay Police Station and detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Rachuonyo North responded to the scene after receiving a report from a security officer attached to the institution.

Investigators recovered a Ceska pistol, loaded with 14 rounds of ammunition, beside the student’s body.Also recovered was an Oppo mobile phone registered to the deceased’s father, the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) at Subwiga Police Station.

A spent 9mm cartridge was also recovered during the processing of the scene.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the firearm belonged to the student’s father.

Police believe the teenager allegedly sneaked into his father’s bedroom while the officer was taking a bath and took both the service pistol and the mobile phone before leaving the house.

Investigators further established that the teenager had reportedly disagreed with his parents after his mobile phone was confiscated, with the dispute believed to have preceded the fatal incident.

The student’s body was moved to Rachuonyo South Mortuary, where it awaits a post-mortem examination.

Police have opened an inquest file as detectives continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.