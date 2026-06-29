Heartbreak for Bafana Bafana as Eustaquio scores last-gasp winner for Canada in round of 32

LOS ANGELES, United States, June 29, 2026 – Stephen Eustaquio scored a dramatic winner in the second minute of injury time as co-hosts Canada defeated South Africa to move into the last 16 of the World Cup for the first time.

In a scrappy game short of clear-cut chances, and with extra time looming, Eustaquio provided a rare moment of quality with a superb low strike from the edge of the penalty area to give Canada the victory.

Canada had lost all six of their World Cup matches before this tournament, but this victory continued a superb competition for them.

They defeated Qatar 6-0 on 18 June for their first success in a finals and this was another special moment for Jesse Marsch’s side as they became the first nation through to the last 16, where they will play either the Netherlands or Morocco in Houston on Saturday, 4 July.

In a team huddle immediately after the final whistle, Marsch could be heard telling his players “you are Canadian heroes. The future of the sport in this country is huge because of you”.

South Africa had finished second in Group A, but produced a disappointing performance in Los Angeles, with only one shot on target and they looked happy to settle for extra time, before the decisive moment.

Canada’s Moise Bombito’s header was cleared off the line by South Africa’s Aubrey Modiba, before Marsch’s side thought they should have had a penalty after a challenge from Khuliso Mudau on Richie Laryea.

Marsch was incensed at the decision and tried to talk the officials at half-time, only to be stopped by Bombito.

Only some superb defending from Mbekezeli Mbokazi denied Jonathan David a goal with a vital block, with Canada having further chances following the introduction of Bayern Munich full-back Alphonso Davies, with Jonathan David and Promise David both coming close.

But Canada, who had seven shots on target, got the victory they deserved late on to progress and eliminate South Africa.

Analysis: Canadian delight in the United States

Canada had played all three Group B matches in their home country, but the 2-1 loss to Switzerland in their final match saw them finish second, and have to travel to the United States.

Despite losing home advantage, Canada delighted their fans with a historic victory.

At full-time, former Leeds boss Marsch was quick to highlight the significance of this win to the country.

He said: “Guys. Think about the two years we’ve been together. Think about how we talked about sticking to the plan, sticking to who we want to be, playing aggressive, accessing the quality, you guys showing your character.

“You guys are Canadian heroes. Canadian heroes. Canadian heroes for the future children of this country, who play this sport. This sport has a big future because of you guys.

“You should be so proud of who you are. You should be so proud of this game. You went after it, moment after moment. You are Canadian heroes.”

Canada will have to be at their best to go any further in the tournament as they will face either Morocco, seventh in the latest Fifa World Rankings, or the Netherlands, one place below them in eighth.

But a massive boost for Marsch’s side came with the return of Davies, who had missed the group matches because of a hamstring injury sustained in Bayern’s Champions League semi-final against Paris St-Germain in May.

Davies made an instant impact and his quality instantly shone through, although it was left for Eustaquio to become their match winner.