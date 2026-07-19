Mouthwatering treat awaits rugby fans as Kabras, KCB set to clash in Kenya Cup opener

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 19, 2026 – In what could set the tempo for a breathtaking season of rugby 15s, defending champions Kabras Sugar and KCB Rugby will lock horns in the opening game of the 2026/27 Kenya Cup.

Revealing the plan, Kenya Rugby Union’s (KRU) director of leagues and competitions, Lesley Mwangale, said the high-profile fixture will whet the appetite of fans around the country as they seek to make the top flight tourney more entertaining.

“We want to ensure that every matchweek we will have a high profile fixture to give fans something to look forward to. For example, in the opening matchweek, we will have Kabras against KCB Rugby. This is one of the ways of making the league more entertaining and to make it a more marketable product,” Mwangale said.

He further said that KRU have arranged next season’s fixtures to avoid mistakes of the yesteryears, in which high profile matches were often lumped in one weekend, making it difficult for fans to watch all of them at once.

“We wanted to avoid a situation whereby at the end of the season, you have two or more derbies in one weekend. This makes it difficult for fans to decide which derby to attend. The way we have done it this time ensures that the interest in the league is sustained throughout the season,” Mwangale explained.

A Kenya Cup opener featuring the two giants is exactly what many fans would have wanted after a considerable break in the 15s season.

On the pitch, the bankers will have unfinished business with the sugar millers who denied them a ninth Kenya Cup title while completing a five-peat.

A narrow 14-8 victory at the Kakamega ASK Showground in May this year further cemented Carlos Katywa’s charges’ status as the kings of the 15s.

For KCB Rugby, it was another frustrating end to a season in which they had matched their arch-rivals with an impeccable record that included zero losses in the regular and playoffs.

Their last victory over Kabras was in the 2021/22 season when they won 28-20 in a regular season tie at their KCB Sports Club den in Ruaraka.

With the new season set for sometime in November, their four-year await for bragging rights may just be nigh — or, still, Kabras Sugar may just rub salt into the bankers’ festering wounds.

Either way, the fans will be the biggest beneficiaries of what is bound to be an opening day thriller that rivals the Muhammad Ali v Joe Frazier bout in Manila.