Funeral boss who lied about burying dad has left me broken, victim says

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 27 — A woman whose dead father was discovered at an undertaker’s three months after his funeral says her hellish ordeal has “crucified” her.

The body of Peter Moody, 65, was found by police alongside 34 others and more than 100 sets of ashes at Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in Hull in March 2024. One of the bodies had been there for a year.

Joanne Moody, whose father was one of Robert Bush’s victims, says the two-year ordeal has “crucified” her/BBC

Former funeral director Robert Bush, 48, of Otley, West Yorkshire, will appear at Hull Crown Court later for sentencing. He previously admitted 67 offences, including 30 counts of preventing a lawful and decent burial.

Peter Moody’s daughter Joanne Moody, 48, who is expected to join other families wronged by Bush in the court’s public gallery, said: “It’s broke me, it’s crucified me.”

Robert Bush was director of Legacy Independent Funeral Directors

In addition to preventing lawful and decent burials, Bush, 48, previously pleaded guilty to 35 counts of fraud by false representation and another of fraudulently running a business, relating to the sale of funeral plans.

He also admitted one count of theft, which related to money stolen from collections meant for 12 charities, including the Salvation Army and Macmillan Cancer Support as well as local causes.

In a move that provoked anguish among affected families, Bush was granted conditional bail after entering his final guilty pleas in April.

But Moody said she would “sleep easier” knowing he would pay for his crimes.

“It’s a pivotal point in our recovery knowing that justice is being done,” she said.

Peter Moody loved being by water, especially fishing, according to his family

Moody said she could now “start remembering dad as he was, not thinking about Bush walking the streets”.

“I can’t cry any more,” she added.

She described her father as a “dedicated” family man who enjoyed fishing, Hull FC and spending time with his grandchildren.

Moody said Bush’s guilty pleas had brought her some peace of mind.

“My dad was a person, he was not just a number or a statistic,” she said.

“Now I can talk about him as the former dock worker who loved nothing more than standing on King George Dock and watching the ferries go out.”

The faces of the victims whose bodies and ashes were recovered from Legacy’s premises in 2024

Prior to establishing Legacy, Bush worked for a number of other funeral directors. He oversaw more than 2,000 funerals during his career.

Many former customers said Bush had presented as the archetypal, caring undertaker; a point noted by Hull West and Haltemprice MP Emma Hardy.

“He tried to act like he cared, like he was their friend,” said Hardy, who supported many of the families.

She said Bush had “exploited the most vulnerable people” when they were at their lowest ebb.

In June 2024, after Bush was exposed, Peter Moody’s family held a second funeral for him – six months after the first.

His daughter described the first, including how Bush had “rushed us out” of the service, leaving the family “unable to grieve together”.

“As soon as the curtains were closed on my dad, he wanted us out,” she added.

‘Licence to print money’

Charities have also been left reeling from Bush’s offending.

He stole the collection held at the funeral of a former Hull trawlerman.

The money was meant for the Hull Fishing Heritage Centre, a charity that supports the city’s former trawlermen and their families.

Chairman Jerry Thompson said: “I do not know how he [Bush] can sleep at night.”

Robert Bush pictured leaving Hull Crown Court after a previous hearing

He said Bush had effectively turned his position into “a licence to print money”.

Meanwhile, Moody said she would never recover.

“I still have his [her father’s] number in my mobile and I can’t bear to delete it,” she said.

“He was always only a phone call away and I miss him so much.”

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