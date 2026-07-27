CJ Koome Launches Five Justice Sector Reform Instruments to Strengthen Access to Justice

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 27 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has unveiled five landmark justice sector reform instruments aimed at accelerating digital transformation, strengthening responses to sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), and enhancing access to justice through greater institutional coordination.

Speaking during the opening of the 38th National Council on the Administration of Justice (NCAJ) Council Meeting in Mombasa, Koome said the reforms are designed to build a justice system that is fair, efficient, accessible and responsive to the needs of all Kenyans.

The two-day meeting has brought together key institutions in the justice sector to review progress, strengthen collaboration and deliberate on reforms aimed at improving service delivery.

Koome noted that although institutions within the justice sector have distinct constitutional and statutory mandates, they share the collective responsibility of ensuring justice is delivered effectively.

She explained that ordinary Kenyans experience the justice system as a single chain comprising investigators, prosecutors, courts, legal aid providers, correctional services and rehabilitation agencies.

“The public does not experience the justice system as separate institutions. Any weakness in one institution inevitably affects public confidence in the entire justice chain,” she said.

She emphasized that the National Council on the Administration of Justice, established under the Judicial Service Act, exists to strengthen cooperation among these institutions and ensure justice is delivered fairly, promptly and efficiently.

Among the flagship initiatives launched was the Justice Sector ICT Policy and Action Plan, which provides a framework for accelerating digital transformation across justice institutions.

The policy seeks to improve coordination through secure information sharing, stronger data governance and evidence-based decision-making.

Koome highlighted several milestones already achieved under the Judiciary’s digital agenda, including integration of the Judiciary’s Case Tracking System with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions’ Uadilifu Case Management System, enabling electronic transmission of criminal case files and charge sheets.

She said the digital reforms are expected to reduce case delays, improve efficiency and gradually transition the justice sector towards a paperless system.

The Chief Justice also launched the Standard Operating Procedures on Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV), describing them as a critical step toward ensuring coordinated, survivor-centred and trauma-informed responses.

The guidelines aim to eliminate institutional gaps that often expose survivors to secondary victimisation while strengthening referral mechanisms between agencies involved in handling SGBV cases.

Koome noted that improving collaboration across institutions would help ensure survivors receive timely, dignified and comprehensive support.

Another key reform unveiled was the People-Centred Justice Guidelines together with the People-Centred Justice Study.

The framework seeks to evaluate justice delivery from the perspective of citizens by measuring whether services are accessible, affordable, inclusive, easy to understand and responsive to users’ needs.

According to Koome, the approach shifts the focus from institutional performance alone to the lived experiences of people seeking justice.

The Chief Justice also launched the Standard Operating Procedures for the Effective Undertaking of Service Delivery Initiatives, which are intended to improve planning and coordination of justice sector outreach programmes.

The procedures are expected to promote integrated responses to legal challenges affecting communities while expanding access to justice across the country.

While unveiling the reforms, Koome stressed that successful implementation would determine whether the new policies deliver meaningful change.

“Launching policies is only the beginning. Their true value will be determined by faithful implementation,” she said.

She called on justice sector institutions to remain committed to turning the new frameworks into practical improvements that citizens can experience.

Koome concluded by underscoring the importance of collaboration among justice institutions, saying institutional independence and cooperation are complementary principles that must work together to uphold the rule of law.

She urged members of the Council to focus on reforms that deliver tangible benefits for citizens, noting that the ultimate measure of success would be whether Kenyans experience a justice system that is coherent, dignified, fair and responsive to their needs.