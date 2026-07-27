Ruto, EAC Chief Discuss Regional Integration and Trade Expansion

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 27 – Agriculture stakeholders have renewed calls for the swift implementation of Kenya’s National Agroecology Strategy for Food Systems Transformation (NAS-FST), describing it as a critical blueprint for building resilient, sustainable and climate-smart food systems.

The stakeholders, drawn from the national and county governments, civil society organisations, research and higher learning institutions, farmers, scientists and agricultural innovators, said moving the strategy from policy to implementation is essential to improving food security, restoring degraded soils and helping farmers adapt to climate change.

The resolutions were adopted during the 3rd National Agroecology Symposium Kenya, held at the Kenya School of Monetary Studies in Nairobi. The symposium was organised by Participatory Ecological Land Use Management (PELUM) Kenya in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development.

Participants described agroecology as an environmentally sustainable and regenerative farming approach capable of restoring soil fertility, improving biodiversity and increasing agricultural resilience.

They urged the government to expedite implementation of the strategy across all levels of government, saying agroecological farming offers long-term solutions to the effects of climate change while helping rehabilitate acidic and degraded soils.

The stakeholders noted that promoting sustainable farming practices will reduce dependence on costly synthetic inputs while improving agricultural productivity and environmental conservation.

Delegates agreed that successful implementation of the National Agroecology Strategy will require stronger collaboration among government agencies, development partners, research institutions, farmers and the private sector.

They also called for increased budgetary allocations to support implementation of the policy, arguing that adequate financing is necessary to translate the strategy into tangible benefits for farmers and consumers.

The stakeholders further stressed the need to empower smallholder farmers through access to climate-smart farming practices, farmer training and extension services, quality and locally adapted seeds.

The stakeholders said these interventions will be critical in ensuring the strategy delivers measurable improvements in food production, environmental conservation and rural livelihoods.

Mbenya said agroecology is steadily gaining traction across Kenya, noting that at least five counties have already developed and adopted county-level agroecology policies.

She said the focus should now shift from policy development to practical implementation supported by sufficient financial resources, scientific research and institutional commitment.

“Kenya needs to concentrate efforts towards practical implementation backed by adequate financing and research. The policy will enhance food security, improve livelihoods and strengthen resilience against climate change if fully implemented,” she said.

Mbenya also called for greater collaboration beyond the agriculture sector, urging health, education, environmental and development stakeholders to support the expansion of organic and regenerative farming.

She noted that agroecology not only contributes to increased food production but also promotes healthier diets, protects ecosystems and enhances resilience against the growing impacts of climate change.

The symposium brought together a wide range of organisations working to advance sustainable agriculture in Kenya, including ActionAid, Landscape Alliance, SwissAid, TISA, ISFAA, Seed Savers Network, GIZ, the Swedish Society for Nature Conservation, Biovision Africa, Skat Foundation, the Alliance of Bioversity International and CIAT, and Aqua Alimenta, among other partners.

Participants concluded that accelerating implementation of the National Agroecology Strategy will be key to transforming Kenya’s food systems into ones that are more resilient, inclusive and environmentally sustainable while supporting the country’s long-term food security and climate adaptation goals.