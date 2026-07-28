Ruto vows every University student will get full govt funding

NAIROBI, Kenya July 28 – President William Ruto has reaffirmed his pledge that every student joining university will receive full government funding, saying education remains the country’s biggest investment despite growing concerns over where the money will come from.

President Ruto said the government is refining its university funding model to ensure every learner has access to higher education regardless of their financial background.

“We have made very good progress with our new student-centered funding model, and I want to tell our Vice-Chancellors we will be engaging them as we now progress to even a better funding model that will make sure that every student has full funding for their education,” Ruto said.

He added: “That is the commitment I have made.”

The President acknowledged that many Kenyans are questioning how the government will raise the money needed to finance the ambitious plan.

“I know many people are asking me, ‘Where are you going to find the money to fund these universities?’ And I want to tell them… if you think education is expensive, try ignorance, and you will know which one is more expensive,” he said.

Ruto insisted investing in education is critical if Kenya is to become a developed nation.

“It is the single most important thing that we must do. Because for us to move this country to a first-world status, knowledge, education is central to that journey,” he said.

He added that no country can achieve meaningful development without investing in its people.

“I have said no nation can develop beyond its capacity to think. If you cannot imagine the future, you cannot get there.”

The President’s latest remarks come a week after he announced plans to replace the current needs-based university funding system with a universal model.

If approved by Parliament through the proposed amendments to the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) Act, every student admitted to a university, college or the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) from September 2026 would qualify for 100 percent government funding, regardless of family income.

The proposal follows mounting pressure on the current student-centred funding model, which has faced criticism over affordability, funding gaps and financial challenges facing public universities.

Government figures show higher education institutions continue to face significant funding shortfalls even as student enrolment continues to rise sharply.

While Ruto has maintained that no deserving student should miss higher education because of lack of money, education stakeholders have questioned whether the government has the financial capacity to implement the plan.

Despite the concerns, Ruto remained optimistic about Kenya’s future.

“So, I am very confident about the future of our nation, and I am very confident about the young people who will make sure that that future becomes our reality,” he said.