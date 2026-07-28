Bii fronts elders-backed AJS to resolve Sh1.1bn Finland education saga after Mandago acquittal

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 28 – Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii has proposed an elders-led Alternative Justice System (AJS) framework to resolve the long-running Sh1.1 billion Finland and Canada education programme dispute, days after former Governor and current Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago was acquitted in the criminal case.

Governor Bii said the county government is ready to facilitate mediation involving elders, the clergy, Members of the County Assembly (MCAs), professionals and other community leaders to chart a path towards compensation and closure for families affected by the controversial overseas scholarship programme.

Bii said the initiative seeks to provide an amicable resolution outside the courts following the conclusion of the criminal proceedings.

“We are proposing an Alternative Justice System that brings together respected elders, the clergy, MCAs and other stakeholders to help resolve this matter in a way that restores harmony and ensures affected families receive justice,” he said in a statement issued on Monday.

The Governor maintained that the county administration remains committed to finding a lasting solution for parents and students who suffered losses after paying millions of shillings under the overseas education programme.

His proposal comes four days after Nakuru Senior Principal Magistrate Peter Ndege acquitted Mandago alongside former Uasin Gishu County Executive Committee Member for Education Dr. Victorine Kapkiai and former Chief Officer for Education Samuel Kurgat.

The three had faced charges linked to the county’s Finland and Canada education programme, under which hundreds of parents paid for university placements abroad that failed to materialise as expected, sparking investigations and widespread public outcry.

Following the acquittal, Mandago called for compensation of affected parents, arguing that many families had borne heavy financial losses despite the collapse of the programme.

Governor Bii said the proposed AJS framework offers an opportunity for all parties to engage constructively and pursue reconciliation while addressing the concerns of victims through a community-backed process.