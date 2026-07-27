Kenya sets global mangrove planting record

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 27 – Kenya has clinched the Guinness World Record for the ‘Most People Planting Mangrove Trees Simultaneously,’ marking a major milestone in the country’s environmental conservation efforts and reaffirming its leadership in ecosystem restoration.

The record was achieved at the Jomvu Mangrove Ecosystem in Mombasa County, where 4,196 scouts, community members and conservationists participated in a synchronised mangrove planting exercise during the 2026 International Day for the Conservation of Mangrove Ecosystems.

Following independent verification conducted at the site, 4,124 participants met the strict synchronisation and logistical requirements set by Guinness World Records, comfortably exceeding the previous benchmark of 3,001 participants to secure the new global record.

The historic initiative was spearheaded by the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) in partnership with the Kenya Scouts Association (KSA) and the M-PESA Foundation, bringing together thousands of volunteers in one of the country’s largest coordinated environmental restoration exercises.

Beyond earning global recognition, the exercise directly supports the Government’s ambitious target of growing 15 billion trees by 2032 and increasing Kenya’s national tree cover to 30 per cent, while reinforcing the country’s commitment to climate resilience and the restoration of fragile coastal ecosystems.

Independent witness Dr. Clement Ng’oriareng, Principal Senior Deputy Chief Conservator of Forests at KFS, confirmed that the exercise met the rigorous standards required by Guinness World Records.

“Beyond the numbers, this historic feat proves to the world that Kenya is a global leader in forest landscape restoration. Every single sapling was planted with scientific care, ensuring that this record translates into permanent, meaningful ecological restoration for our blue economy,” he said.

The achievement coincided with this year’s International Day for the Conservation of Mangrove Ecosystems, observed under the theme “Healthy Mangroves for Sustainable Blue Economy and Climate Resilience.”

The event highlighted the vital role mangrove forests play in protecting coastlines from erosion, supporting fisheries, storing blue carbon and sustaining biodiversity.

Organisers said meticulous planning and coordination were undertaken to ensure every participant planted simultaneously in accordance with Guinness World Records guidelines. Independent witnesses monitored every stage of the exercise to guarantee transparency, compliance and ecological integrity.

The successful record has placed Kenya among global leaders in community-led environmental conservation, demonstrating how partnerships between government, youth, the private sector and local communities can deliver large-scale ecosystem restoration with lasting environmental benefits.

The Kenya Forest Service described the achievement as more than a world record, saying it demonstrates the country’s growing leadership in nature-based climate solutions and marine ecosystem restoration.

The Service also lauded the Kenya Scouts Association, M-PESA Foundation, coastal communities and other conservation partners whose collaboration made the historic milestone possible.

As thousands celebrated Kenya’s Guinness World Record victory at Jomvu, the achievement sent a powerful message that collective action can deliver meaningful environmental change, positioning the country as a global example of how community participation can accelerate ecosystem restoration while contributing to climate action and sustainable development.