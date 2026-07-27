IG Kanja Directed to Arrest Governor Guyo Over Audit Snub

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 27 – The Senate County Public Accounts Committee (CPAC) has escalated its standoff with Isiolo Governor Abdi Guyo, resolving to seek his arrest after accusing him of repeatedly defying summons to explain audit queries and frustrating Parliament’s oversight role.

The committee, chaired by Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang’, said it had exhausted all avenues to secure the governor’s appearance and would now direct the Inspector General of Police to produce him before senators on August 6.

The move came after Governor Guyo skipped Monday’s session, instead sending a letter through the County Secretary barely two hours before the meeting requesting that his appearance be rescheduled due to prior official engagements.

The late communication infuriated senators, who said the governor had been served with summons more than a week earlier and had ample time to notify the committee if he was unable to attend.

Committee members were informed that the summons had been served electronically on July 17 and physically on July 20, satisfying the legal requirements under the Parliamentary Powers and Privileges Act before an arrest order could be sought.

Kajwang’ said the committee had initially refrained from seeking an arrest warrant to ensure due process was followed, but maintained that Governor Guyo’s continued absence had left senators with no alternative.

“We are convinced that we have been fair administratively. We are convinced that we have given appropriate notices. We are convinced that we have repeatedly attempted to have the governor appear before us through invitations and through summons, and he has chosen not to. We are left with no option but to ask the Inspector General of Police to bring him before us,” Kajwang’ said.

The committee is investigating audit queries relating to Isiolo County’s financial statements for the 2024/25 financial year after auditors complained they had received incomplete documentation from the county, making it difficult to proceed with the audit review.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei led calls for the governor’s arrest, describing him as “a fugitive of transparency and accountability” and urging police to “frog-march” him to Parliament.

Cherargei argued that county chiefs who refuse to account for public funds undermine constitutional principles of accountability and should face the consequences provided under the law.

“If these governors feel that it is hard and painful to account for the money under their care, the best they can do is resign and allow other Kenyans to run those offices and account,” he said.

Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo also backed tougher action, saying Governor Guyo had ignored previous directives from the Senate, including a fine imposed after failing to honour earlier summons.

She alleged that poor governance had crippled service delivery in the county, claiming stalled projects, dysfunctional county departments and irregular recruitment practices had left residents suffering.

“There is no service delivery at all… people are really suffering and Isiolo people are looking up to this committee of the Senate to make sure that there is accountability,” Dullo said.

Some senators, however, cautioned against issuing directives that could go unenforced, noting that previous attempts to compel governors to appear before parliamentary committees had been frustrated.

They urged the Inspector General to execute any arrest warrant should the committee proceed with its resolution, warning that failure to do so would undermine the authority of the Senate.

Beyond seeking Governor Guyo’s appearance, the committee also resolved to summon the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to provide a progress report on investigations arising from audit matters previously referred by the Senate.

Kajwang’ said Parliament would also consider engaging the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the National Treasury if continued non-compliance persisted, insisting the Senate possessed sufficient constitutional powers to enforce accountability.

“We have the power. These institutions were established for the people, and they have an obligation to implement the recommendations of Parliament,” he said.