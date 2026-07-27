Vipers sting Gor with stoppage time winner at Cecafa Club Championships

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 27, 2026 – A stoppage time header from Gusto Mulongo earned Ugandan giants Viper SC a 1-0 win over Gor Mahia in their Group A encounter of the Cecafa Club Championships at the Kigali Pele Stadium on Monday evening.

The game had appeared poised for a barren deadlock before the substitute turned up to head in the winner past Gor keeper Humphrey Katasi.

Gor coach Charles Akonnor named a largely changed starting XI from the side that thrashed Rwanda’s APR 5-0 on Saturday night, bringing in Katasi for Byrne Omondi.

The Ghanaian also changed his frontline, handing a starting berth to new signing Hansel Ochieng’ in place of Paul Okoth, as well as Ebenezer Adukwaw and Ben Stanley Omondi on the wings.

Even with the changed line-up, the Kenyan champions did enough to contain the Ugandans who thrashed Burundi’s Garde Republicaine 3-0 on Saturday.

Following the loss, K’Ogalo remain second in Group A with three points as the Ugandans book their place in the quarters courtesy of their six-point haul.