Aviation Workers Suspend Planned Nationwide Strike After Govt Brokers Deal With KAWU

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 27 – Kenya’s aviation workers have suspended a nationwide strike that was scheduled to begin on Friday after the government brokered a last-minute agreement with the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU), averting disruptions at the country’s airports.

The suspension follows negotiations between the union, government officials and key stakeholders in the aviation sector aimed at resolving a labour dispute that had threatened to paralyze air transport operations.

The planned industrial action had raised concerns over possible flight delays, cancellations and disruptions to cargo handling at major airports, including the country’s main aviation gateway, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The breakthrough came after government-mediated talks resulted in an agreement addressing the issues raised by the union, prompting KAWU to call off the strike.

The decision provides relief to airlines, passengers, exporters, importers and businesses that depend on uninterrupted airport operations.

Labour disputes in the aviation sector often have far-reaching economic consequences, given Kenya’s role as a regional aviation and logistics hub serving East and Central Africa

KAWU had issued a strike notice citing unresolved labour concerns and demanding action from employers and relevant government agencies.

The planned industrial action was expected to affect a wide range of airport services, including passenger handling, cargo operations, aircraft ground handling and other essential airport functions.

Industry players had warned that even a short disruption could affect tourism, trade, horticultural exports and regional connectivity.

The suspension of the strike means scheduled domestic and international flights are expected to continue operating normally, sparing thousands of passengers from travel disruptions.

Businesses involved in cargo transportation and exporters of fresh produce also stand to benefit, as uninterrupted airport operations are critical to maintaining supply chains and meeting international delivery schedules.

Kenya relies heavily on air transport for the export of fresh flowers, fruits and vegetables to key international markets.

Although the strike has been suspended, the parties are expected to continue engaging through dialogue to ensure the outstanding issues are fully resolved and to prevent future industrial action.

Labour experts say continued negotiations will be essential in maintaining stability within the aviation sector while safeguarding workers’ rights and ensuring efficient service delivery.

The agreement underscores the importance of social dialogue in resolving labour disputes and preserving confidence in one of Kenya’s most strategic economic sectors.

With the immediate threat of a nationwide strike lifted, attention will now shift to the implementation of the commitments made during the negotiations and the long-term resolution of the issues raised by aviation workers.