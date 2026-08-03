Dry August Ahead as Kenya Met Forecasts Warmer Than Normal Temperatures

NAIROBI,Kenya Aug 3 – Kenyans should prepare for a largely dry August, with sunshine expected to dominate across most regions even as the annual cold season continues to grip parts of the Central Highlands, the Kenya Meteorological Department has projected.

The latest monthly outlook indicates that while chilly mornings, overcast skies and occasional light showers will persist in Nairobi and neighbouring highland counties, much of the country is likely to experience limited rainfall and above-normal temperatures throughout the month.

According to the department, daytime temperatures are expected to fluctuate between 16 degrees Celsius and 37 degrees Celsius, while night-time temperatures will range from 5 degrees Celsius to 26 degrees Celsius, highlighting stark weather contrasts between Kenya’s highland and lowland regions.

Northern and north-eastern counties are expected to record the highest temperatures, whereas the coldest conditions at night will be felt across Nairobi, Nyandarua and other high-altitude areas.

Deputy Director and Senior Meteorologist Kennedy Thiong’o said residents in parts of the Central Highlands should continue to expect spells of cloudy weather interspersed with light rainfall despite the generally dry outlook.

The areas likely to experience these conditions include Nairobi, Kiambu, Murang’a, Nyeri, Embu, Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Machakos, Kitui and Makueni.

Although August is traditionally characterised by low temperatures, the meteorological agency said average temperatures across the country are expected to remain higher than the historical norm, signalling a continuation of the recent warming trend.

The forecast shows that rainfall will be suppressed across large sections of the country. Counties in western Kenya and the Lake Victoria basin including Trans Nzoia, Bungoma, Busia, Kakamega, Siaya, Vihiga, Nandi, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Kisumu, Kericho, Kisii, Nyamira, Bomet, Migori and Homa Bay are expected to receive rainfall that is either near normal or lower than average.

A similar outlook has been issued for Narok and parts of the Coast, including Lamu, Kilifi, Mombasa, Kwale and sections of Tana River County.

Even drier conditions are forecast for Turkana, Samburu and parts of West Pokot and Baringo, while counties such as Marsabit, Wajir, Mandera, Garissa, Isiolo, Kajiado and Taita Taveta are expected to remain largely rain-free for most of the month.

Despite the generally dry forecast, the weather agency cautioned that isolated heavy downpours may still occur in a few locations, urging the public not to disregard weather advisories issued during the month.

The August outlook follows another month of uneven rainfall distribution across the country. A review of July weather patterns shows that most regions recorded rainfall below the seasonal average, although counties around the Lake Victoria basin and parts of the Central Highlands bucked the trend.

Busia, Siaya, Vihiga, Kisumu, Kericho, Kisii, Nyamira, Bomet, Homa Bay, Migori, Nyandarua and Nairobi were among the areas that received near-normal to above-normal rainfall.

Data from the department shows Kisii Meteorological Station registered the country’s highest monthly rainfall total of 152 millimetres, while stations in Marsabit, Garissa, Wajir, Mandera and Makueni failed to record any rainfall during the period. Temperatures, meanwhile, remained above average at all observation stations.

Looking ahead, Kenya Met expects the dry spell to extend into September before the country’s short-rains season gradually begins in October. The agency forecasts below-normal rainfall over parts of the North Rift, western Kenya and the Lake Victoria basin during the August-October period, while sections of the Coast and north-eastern Kenya are likely to receive enhanced rainfall later in the season.

The department has advised Kenyans to complement the monthly outlook with its daily, weekly and special weather bulletins to guide agricultural activities, travel, disaster preparedness and other weather-dependent operations.