Former Kisumu Governor Jack Ranguma Announces 2027 Comeback Bid

KISUMU, Kenya Aug 10 – Former Kisumu Governor Jack Ranguma has announced his intention to reclaim the county’s top seat in the 2027 General Election, promising to revive projects initiated during his first tenure and pursue a new development agenda for the county.

Ranguma, who served as Kisumu governor from 2013 to 2017 before losing to incumbent Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o, made the announcement in Kisumu on Monday, setting the stage for a potentially competitive gubernatorial contest.

His return adds another experienced political figure to the race, with Kisumu Central MP Joshua Oron also emerging as a prominent contender.

Ranguma said his campaign would focus on completing projects he initiated during his first administration rather than starting from scratch.

“This morning I stand before you once again to declare my intention to seek the seat of Governor of Kisumu,” Ranguma said.

He said his first task if elected would be to review projects initiated during his previous tenure, determine what had been completed and identify those that needed to be revived.

The former governor defended his previous record, saying voters should assess leaders based on tangible achievements rather than campaign promises.

“People are judged by their fruits,” he said, challenging political rivals to present their records for comparison.

Ranguma highlighted his administration’s work in education, water, flood control and support for the informal sector.

He cited the school feeding programme and expansion of Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) classrooms as initiatives that contributed to improved school attendance during his tenure.

On water, Ranguma said his administration invested in boreholes and expanded the Kisumu water system.

He also revived his proposal to tap water from River Yala and use gravity to supply parts of Kisumu County, describing the plan as a potential game changer that would reduce reliance on costly pumping systems.

“That was going to be a game changer,” he said.

Ranguma also spoke about his plans for the informal sector, particularly boda boda operators.

He recalled an exchange programme during his previous administration that took boda boda riders to Rwanda to learn how their counterparts had organised themselves into businesses and investment groups.

The former governor said his vision was to help riders diversify their sources of income and eventually invest in other transport-related enterprises.

“We wanted a boda boda which was orderly, that carried one person with a helmet,” he said.

Ranguma said organised boda boda groups could invest in assets and businesses that would supplement riders’ daily earnings and improve their livelihoods.

Ranguma also addressed the issue of pending bills, arguing that his administration had left funds that could have been used to settle some outstanding payments.

However, he said his campaign would not be dominated by accusations over the past, insisting that his focus would be on the county’s future.

“Me, I will start where I left,” Ranguma said.

He said his economic strategy would focus on ensuring more county government spending remains within Kisumu by prioritising local contractors and businesses.

“You must empower locals,” he said, arguing that payments to local contractors would create a wider economic cycle benefiting workers, suppliers and other businesses.

The former governor also pledged to rehabilitate access roads, tackle water insecurity and improve the welfare and capacity of county government employees if elected.

His campaign message is centred on reviving development projects, strengthening local businesses and improving service delivery across the county.

Ranguma also adopted a conciliatory tone towards Nyong’o, acknowledging that the current administration had recorded achievements during its tenure.

He said he would be willing to work with Nyong’o if elected governor.

“When I get in, I will still collaborate with him,” Ranguma said.

Ranguma’s declaration is expected to intensify the race to succeed Nyong’o, who has served as Kisumu governor since 2017.

The former governor’s return places his previous record at the centre of the emerging contest as voters prepare to compare the achievements and promises of the various aspirants.

The emergence of Joshua Oron as a prominent contender also adds a generational dimension to the race, with experienced politicians facing younger leaders seeking to shape Kisumu’s political future.

With the 2027 General Election approaching, the Kisumu gubernatorial contest is expected to gain momentum as aspirants build their teams, consolidate support and unveil their development agendas.