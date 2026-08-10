Nyayo Estate Residents to Demonstrate Over Alleged NSSF Land Grab

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10 — Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has thrown his weight behind Nyayo Estate residents in their opposition to what they allege is an attempt by the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) to grab and allocate public utility land within the estate.

Owino accused NSSF of selling and allocating public utility land in Nyayo Estate and Tassia, warning that the spaces should remain available for community use.

“We strongly condemn the sale and allocation of public utility land by NSSF in Nyayo Estate and Tassia, Embakasi East. Public land must remain public,” Owino said.

The MP said residents should resist any attempt to convert open spaces and other community facilities for private benefit, arguing that the land serves thousands of residents.

“Public land and utility spaces belong to the people. They cannot be illegally grabbed, fenced off, sold or converted for private gain at the expense of thousands of residents who depend on these spaces for schools, recreation, drainage, roads and other essential community facilities,” he said.

His remarks come as residents prepare to stage a peaceful demonstration on Friday, August 14, over the alleged grabbing and unlawful allocation of open spaces within Nyayo Estate.

The Nyayo Embakasi Residents Association (NERA) said the protest follows a public baraza held at the NERA Grounds on August 2, where residents resolved to take action over the fate of the estate’s open spaces.

According to a notice signed by NERA chairman Wycliffe Omuya, residents had initially planned to demonstrate on August 6. However, the protest was disrupted by police, resulting in the arrest of nine youths.

The association said the nine were later released unconditionally following intervention by residents and other concerned parties.

Residents were subsequently advised by police to issue a three-day notice before staging another demonstration.

NERA said it submitted a formal notice to Embakasi Police Station on August 6, notifying authorities of plans to hold the protest on August 8.

However, the association said it received no formal response or guidance from police despite making several follow-up calls.

The August 8 demonstration was consequently replaced with another public baraza, during which residents agreed to move the protest to August 14.

The residents want the open spaces, recreational areas and other utility facilities within Nyayo Estate protected from what they describe as unlawful allocation.

Babu said he would stand with residents in their efforts to protect the spaces.

“We will stand with the residents and defend their rights. Nyayo Estate is for the people, and its public spaces must remain for the people,” he said.

The MP called for the protection of public utility land, warning against its conversion for private gain.

“NO TO LAND GRABBING. NO TO THE SELLING OF PUBLIC UTILITIES,” he said.

The dispute places renewed focus on the management and ownership of open spaces in Nairobi estates, where residents have increasingly raised concerns over the conversion of land reserved for public and community facilities.

NERA has urged residents to turn out in large numbers for Friday’s demonstration, which it says will be peaceful and aimed at protecting the estate’s open spaces for both current and future generations.