Govt orders 25 million bags of maize imports as harvests fall

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 – The Government plans to import 25 million 90-kilogramme bags of maize to bridge an anticipated deficit and avert a possible food crisis arising from reduced production in major maize-growing regions.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said arrangements for the imports were already under way, assuring Kenyans that the Government had measures in place to maintain adequate food supplies despite the production challenges facing the country.

“We will import maize. We have already made arrangements for that. We will manage the country. The country is not going to go hungry,” Kagwe said.

Kenya consumes approximately 75 million bags of maize annually, but reduced harvests in several food-producing regions are expected to leave a deficit of nearly 25 million bags.

The Government intends to use the imports to stabilise supplies and cushion consumers from possible price increases as it seeks to bridge the gap created by drought and other climate-related challenges affecting agricultural production.

Kagwe said the imports would provide an immediate response to the projected shortage, but stressed that the Government was also pursuing longer-term measures to increase domestic food production and make the country more resilient to climate shocks.

Among the interventions is the expansion of irrigation projects, including the Galana-Kulalu scheme, which the Government expects to use to increase agricultural productivity and reduce the country’s dependence on rain-fed farming.

The CS said irrigation would be critical in strengthening food production as changing weather patterns continue to expose farmers to drought and unpredictable rainfall.

The Government will also work with the National Treasury to address taxation and bureaucratic challenges affecting farmers and agribusinesses, with the aim of making agriculture more competitive and profitable.

Kagwe said the focus was not only on increasing food production but also on transforming agriculture into a commercially viable sector capable of creating employment and wealth.

The remarks came during the Fifth Joint Consultative Meeting of County Executive Committee Members, where the Ministry launched consultations for the proposed AgriConnect Compact Programme.

The programme is expected to place young people at the centre of efforts to modernise agriculture, with the Government projecting that thousands of jobs could be created along agricultural value chains.

Kagwe said AgriConnect would build on the progress made under the Food Systems Resilience Program and the National Agricultural Value Chain Development Project, which are expected to transition into the new programme.

The initiative will be anchored on three main pillars — increasing agricultural productivity, promoting value addition and creating sustainable employment through agribusiness.

The CS said agriculture should no longer be viewed as a last resort for people seeking to survive, but as a modern sector capable of generating wealth, attracting investment and providing decent employment, particularly for young people.

“We must change the perception of agriculture among our young people and demonstrate that it is a viable business and a source of wealth and employment,” Kagwe said.

The programme will also promote the digitisation of agriculture and the adoption of artificial intelligence and other modern technologies to improve productivity, strengthen market access and make farming more attractive to the younger generation.

The Government hopes the use of technology will enable farmers to make better production decisions while improving efficiency across the agricultural value chain.

The consultative meeting brought together representatives from the national and county governments as well as the World Bank Group to review progress under existing agricultural programmes and develop a roadmap for AgriConnect.

Stakeholders were given an opportunity to provide input on the proposed programme and identify areas requiring policy and implementation support.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of cooperation between the national and county governments in addressing food insecurity, improving agricultural productivity and creating opportunities for young people.

Kagwe was accompanied by Principal Secretaries Dr Paul Kipronoh Ronoh and other senior government officials, as well as governors Kenneth Lusaka of Bungoma, Benjamin Cheboi of Baringo, Andrew Mwadime of Taita Taveta, Simon Kachapin of West Pokot, Ali Mohamed of Marsabit, Nathif Jama of Garissa and Ochillo Ayacko of Migori.

World Bank Group representative Ghada Elabed also attended the meeting.

The Government’s decision to plan for maize imports comes as it seeks to balance immediate food security needs with longer-term efforts to increase domestic production and reduce Kenya’s exposure to climate-related agricultural shocks.

Kagwe maintained that the immediate priority was to ensure adequate supplies while the Government invests in irrigation, technology and value addition to strengthen the country’s food system.