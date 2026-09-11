Kagwe unveils Sh2.1bn livestock plan ahead of El Niño

NAIROBI,Kenya Sep 11 – The government has unveiled a Sh2.1 billion preparedness plan to protect livestock farmers and pastoral communities from the anticipated effects of El Niño, with the largest share of the funds going towards vaccines, veterinary medicines and emergency response equipment.

Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the National Livestock Sector El Niño Preparedness and Anticipatory Action Plan was designed to ensure farmers act before disasters strike, rather than wait for losses to occur before responding.

The plan targets 24 flood-prone and livestock-rich counties following advisories by the Kenya Meteorological Department pointing to an increased likelihood of enhanced rainfall, flooding, flash floods and localised inundation.

Speaking in Isiolo County during the launch, Mr Kagwe said the government was determined to avoid a repeat of the losses witnessed during the 2023 El Niño rains and the 2024 long rains.

“The 2023 El Niño and the 2024 long rains floods caused devastating losses to our livestock farmers, destroyed critical infrastructure and triggered disease outbreaks that set back the sector significantly. We therefore need to learn from our experiences and ensure that our farmers and pastoralists are not caught unprepared,” Mr Kagwe said.

Of the Sh2.1 billion, Sh1.5 billion will be spent on procuring and pre-positioning vaccines, veterinary medicines, laboratory reagents, personal protective equipment, mobile veterinary clinics and emergency response kits in the targeted counties.

The investment is intended to strengthen the country’s ability to prevent and rapidly respond to climate-sensitive diseases, including Rift Valley Fever, whose risks can increase during prolonged periods of flooding due to a rise in disease-carrying vectors.

Another Sh250 million will be used to protect critical livestock infrastructure such as cattle dips, livestock markets, slaughterhouses, milk cooling facilities, veterinary laboratories and feed stores.

The government has allocated Sh100 million to early warning systems, climate risk mapping, emergency communication networks and inter-agency coordination.

A further Sh100 million will support livestock evacuation, welfare and logistics operations, while Sh50 million will be used to establish strategic feed and fodder reserves, rehabilitate water points and provide emergency water supplies.

The remaining Sh100 million will fund farmer awareness campaigns, promotion of biosecurity measures, livestock insurance sensitisation, commercial offtake operations and contingency planning.

Kagwe said protecting livestock was critical to the livelihoods of millions of Kenyans, particularly in the arid and semi-arid areas.

“Livestock is the primary livelihood asset for millions of Kenyan households, particularly in our arid and semi-arid regions. Protecting that asset during an extreme weather event is a matter of food security, economic stability and national resilience,” he said.

The counties targeted under the plan are Garissa, Tana River, Lamu, Kilifi, Isiolo, Wajir, Mandera, Marsabit, Turkana, Samburu, Narok, Kajiado, Baringo, West Pokot, Busia, Kisumu, Siaya, Migori, Homa Bay, Kitui, Makueni, Machakos, Meru and Embu.

More counties could be added depending on subsequent weather advisories issued by the Kenya Meteorological Department.

The interventions will be implemented under the One Health framework, bringing together human, animal and environmental health surveillance to manage zoonotic disease risks that tend to increase during flooding.

The government expects the anticipatory approach to reduce livestock deaths, contain disease outbreaks, protect livestock markets and value chains and cut the cost of post-disaster recovery.

During the visit to Isiolo, Principal Secretary for Livestock Development Jonathan Mueke said the government’s livestock vaccination programme was also strengthening Kenya’s capacity to access and expand international markets.

Mueke said more than 20 million cattle, sheep and goats had so far been vaccinated across the country, as the government seeks to improve animal health and position the livestock sector for greater participation in export markets.

The CS also inspected the Isiolo International Abattoir, which is nearing completion and is expected to be launched by President William Ruto.