Rally legend Abdul Sidi laid to rest as FIA, Motorsports Kenya pay glowing tributes

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 9 – Legendary rally navigator and journalist Abdul Sidi was laid to rest on Friday afternoon by family and friends at the Langata Muslim Cemetery, bringing the curtain down on a remarkable four-decade journey in Kenyan motorsport.

Sidi, who lived a dual life within the motorsport fraternity as a co-driver and journalist, was eulogized as a bridge between generations, a teacher, and a library of rallying history.

In the press box, he was an institution. He penned his first newspaper article in the Daily Nation in 1985.

He wrote continuously until 2025, when ill health slowed him, making him one of Kenya’s longest-serving motorsport journalists alongside greats Gavin Bennett, Larry Ngala, John Nene and Aileen Kimutai.

On the other side of the sport, he was a fearless navigator for an enviable list of A-list drivers.

Among his crowning achievements, he won the Group N FIA WRC Safari Rally title with Patrick Njiru (1984) in a Subaru Impreza and the FIA F2 WRC Safari Rally crown with Phineas Kimathi in a Hyundai Coupe (1999).

In total, he had 25 years of active competition, including an extraordinary 18 participations in the WRC Safari Rally.

Njiru and Kimathi were among those in attendance at Langata cemetery, including rally driver Hamza Anwar, George Mwangi (Safari Rally CoC), and legend Azar Anwar.

Tributes poured in from across the world.

–FIA: A GREAT LOSS–

In a condolence message, FIA Vice President for Sport – Africa, Rodrigo Rocha, said:

“On behalf of the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), and on my own behalf, I wish to express our deepest condolences on the passing of Abdul Sidi, a distinguished figure in Kenyan and African motorsport.

“Beyond his achievements on the stages, Abdul understood the importance of sharing knowledge and developing the next generation. Through his journalism, mentorship, and the Abdul Sidi Rally Academy, he helped open the doors of motorsport to young aspiring drivers and navigators.

“For many of us, Abdul represented the very best qualities of a navigator — knowledge, precision, courage, loyalty and humility. His passing is a great loss not only to his family and friends, but to the entire motorsport community in Kenya, Africa and beyond.”

–MOTORSPORTS KENYA: WE LOST PART OF OUR MEMORY–

In a condolence message dated 11th September 2026, Motorsports Kenya Federation President Altaf Ganatra said Kenyan motorsport had lost one of its true sons.

“Kenyan motorsport has lost one of its true sons, a man whose life, passion and contribution became inseparable from the sport he loved.

“Abdul was a navigator who sat alongside some of the finest rally drivers in Kenya and abroad, competing at the highest levels with skill, courage and distinction. As a motorsport journalist, he became one of rallying’s great storytellers.

“But beyond the rallies and the written word was perhaps Abdul’s greatest contribution: his mentorship. He gave his knowledge generously. He guided, encouraged and inspired generations of competitors, navigators, officials and enthusiasts.

“His passing leaves more than an empty seat. Kenyan motorsport has lost part of its institutional memory, a bridge between generations and a gentleman whose contribution to our sport will endure long after the engines fall silent.”

The Federation concluded: “Farewell, Abdul. Your journey with us may have ended, but your name and contribution will forever remain part of the story of Kenyan motorsport. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un.”

Sidi is survived by a motorsport family that includes his younger brothers Asgar Sidi and Anwar Sidi, both top figures in motorsport media.