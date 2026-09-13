Arsenal dim stubborn Sunderland at Stadium of Light to maintain perfect start to season

LONDON, England, September 13, 2026 – Arsenal maintained their perfect start to the season after two moments of brilliance from David Raya and Bruno Guimaraes set them on course for victory at Sunderland.

On 55 minutes, Gunners defender Ezri Konsa was penalised for pulling down Dan Ballard in the box, but goalkeeper Raya read Enzo le Fee’s penalty with a superb save low to his left.

And its true significance was not revealed until 121 seconds later, when midfielder Guimaraes – brought on as a half-time substitute – brilliantly curled home the opener off the bar from 20 yards out.

It was the summer signing’s first Arsenal goal and had added meaning as it came against Sunderland – the arch-rivals of his former club Newcastle United.

The win was sealed in the final seconds as Bukayo Saka slotted home a penalty after being fouled by Reinildo Mandava, who was given a second yellow card and sent off.

By finding a way to succeed once again, Mikel Arteta’s men extended their 100% start to the season with six wins from six in all competitions, including four in the Premier League to put them top of the table.

Despite dominating possession with 66% of the ball in the first half, Arsenal had, until that point, their chances severely limited by Regis le Bris’ disciplined Sunderland side.

Their best chances before the break included a Kai Havertz effort that flew over from six yards, before the German striker had a volley tipped over by home keeper Robin Roefs soon after.

Arsenal came close when Ballard brilliantly headed off the line to deny Havertz, while Jurrien Timber found the net but his header was ruled offside.

Sunderland have four points from as many league games to leave them 14th in the standings.

More to follow.