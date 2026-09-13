Police launch probe over Embu chaos that disrupted Kindiki meeting

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept. 13 – Several suspects are in police custody on suspicion of being linked to the chaos that disrupted a political meeting attended by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki in Nembure, Embu County.

One person was killed and several others injured after a group attempted to storm the meeting.

National Police Service spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga confirmed that six vehicles were torched during the incident.

Police said officers confronted and repelled the group after it attempted to breach the meeting presided over by Kindiki.

“The Deputy President was safely evacuated, and law and order was swiftly restored,” Muchiri said in a statement.

The National Police Service condemned the violence, describing the actions of those involved as criminal.

Investigations have been launched to establish the full circumstances surrounding the violence and identify all those involved.

“Any individual found to have participated in this or any similar act of lawlessness will be pursued relentlessly,” the statement said.