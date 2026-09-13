Gachagua links Embu violence to 2027 Mt Kenya succession politics

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept. 13 – DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua has linked the violence that disrupted Deputy President Kithure Kindiki’s political meeting in Embu to what he described as an attempt to shape the Mt Kenya region’s political alignment ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Gachagua accused the Ruto administration of seeking to establish a political base for Kindiki in Mt Kenya East while weakening the region’s traditional political unity.

He claimed Kindiki had been tasked with politically mobilising Embu, Meru and Tharaka Nithi counties by October 25, 2026.

“I have told you (Kindiki) several times, and it is in the public domain, that you cannot divide the mountain; this is an exercise in futility,” Gachagua said in a statement via his social media page.

The former Deputy President also alleged that cash was being distributed at political meetings in the region to influence residents.

He said the strategy was exposing the government to resistance from residents demanding services rather than handouts.

Gachagua said residents should not be required to leave their businesses, farms and homes to attend political meetings in search of money.

“How do you make our hardworking people leave their farms, homes and shops to come and queue for stolen wealth?” the former Deputy President posed.

He said the government should prioritise roads, clean water, education and healthcare.

Gachagua’s statement came hours after violence erupted at Nembure Stadium, where a political meeting attended by Kindiki was disrupted.

The National Police Service said one person was killed, several others injured and six vehicles torched during the incident.

Gachagua condemned the violence but also accused the government of using excessive force against protesters.

He further warned Kindiki against attempts to divide the Mt Kenya region, saying such efforts would not succeed.