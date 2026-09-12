Six Iranians to face defence over Sh8.2bn methamphetamine trafficking case

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 12 – A Shanzu court has found six Iranian nationals with a case to answer over the alleged trafficking of 1,036.044 kilogrammes of methamphetamine valued at about Sh8.2 billion, after the prosecution presented 12 witnesses in the case.

Shanzu Chief Magistrate Anthony Mwicigi ruled that the evidence presented had established a prima facie case, requiring the accused to respond to the charges.

The magistrate consequently placed Jaseem Darzadeh Nia, Nadeem Jadgal, Hassan Baloch, Raheem Baksh, Imran Baloch and Imtiyaz Daryay on their defence under Section 211 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The ruling followed the closure of the prosecution’s case, with the six accused facing charges of trafficking in narcotic drugs contrary to Section 4(a)(ii) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act. The case relates to a consignment of suspected methamphetamine allegedly found aboard the vessel Mashaallah in international waters.

According to the prosecution, the six, jointly with others, conveyed the consignment aboard the vessel, which was allegedly unregistered and stateless. The vessel was intercepted on the high seas while carrying the suspected narcotics.

The alleged offence is said to have occurred between October 17 and 20, 2025, in international waters.

The prosecution called 12 witnesses before closing its case, with the court determining that the evidence placed before it was sufficient to require the accused persons to respond to the allegations.

Chief Magistrate Mwicigi also noted the unusual nature and scale of the proceedings, particularly because the evidence before the court originated from the high seas and involved a vessel allegedly carrying more than one tonne of methamphetamine.

The finding that the six have a case to answer does not amount to a conviction. They will now have an opportunity to present their defence as the case proceeds before the Shanzu court.

The prosecution is being led by Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joseph Kimanthi, Principal Prosecution Counsel Alex Ndiema and Prosecution Counsel Henrietta Mburu.